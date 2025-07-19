// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Photo: Wikipedia/CC
Lifestyle
1 min.Read

What makes Singapore home? Locals share the small, sacred things

A. Aman
By A. Aman

SINGAPORE: A thread on r/Singapore started with a simple question: “What are some things in Singapore that feel truly local?” The answers that followed didn’t just reveal what makes this country unique — they revealed what makes it lived-in.

One popular reply summed it up plainly: “Being able to go downstairs at any point in the night, feel safe, find some food, and leave my stuff on a table without fear.” It’s the kind of mundane magic that’s easy to forget — until you leave.

Another user recalled a cracked path behind Ngee Ann Polytechnic — wedged between a drain and an old fence, used by night walkers and overgrown by rain-soaked branches. One day, without fanfare, it was fixed. Then lit. Not just lit — floodlit — because conventional lampposts wouldn’t fit. That kind of infrastructural attention, they noted, doesn’t happen in most places. And they’re right.

In many cities, “good enough” is the norm. Here, “good enough” sometimes gets rebuilt overnight.

See also  Do expats earn enough to live comfortably in Singapore?

However, perhaps the most poignant reflections came from a Malaysian who had lived in KL, Hong Kong, and now Singapore. Their verdict?

“The most uniquely Singaporean thing is the HDB void deck.”

Not because it’s grand. Because it isn’t.

It’s where a Malay wedding and a Chinese funeral can happen within metres of each other. Where kids revise for exams, uncles drink and debate, and cats nap on stone benches.

They added something else: “I hope STB never tries to make the void deck a tourist attraction.” That quiet fear of losing authenticity in the name of showcasing it speaks volumes.

Singapore’s soul, it turns out, doesn’t glow in neon. It flickers in fluorescent, in corners where the world doesn’t look, and locals don’t perform. It is both ordinary and irreplaceable.

