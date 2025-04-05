Watch these three office romance K-Dramas if you enjoyed My Dearest Nemesis

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, office romance K-dramas are special because you have work, romance, and life in a show. My Dearest Nemesis is the story of Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who met in a video game as online friends and then became each other’s first loves. Tragedy strikes, and the couple split after Su Jeong finds out Ju Yeon is five years younger than her. The two meet again as co-workers years later and fall in love again.

Here are some K-dramas to check out if you enjoyed My Dearest Nemesis.

1. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

The main leads of this drama, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) and Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), may have been Ban Ju Yeon’s parents in another universe. The director has it all: looks, skills, and the ability to charm any woman. His secretary quits, and his entire world turns upside down. Kim Mi So is hard-working and efficient, but she sacrificed her life balance for her career, so that is why she decided to leave her job and look for a new path.

Young Joon is reluctant to let her go. He does everything to make sure that she stays. As time goes by, he starts having feelings for Mi So. As for her, she too starts to see him as more than a boss.

2. Cinderella at 2AM

Looking for a drama with fun, sweet, and charming dynamics between an older girlfriend and a younger boyfriend? This K-drama reimagines classical fairytales in modern-time South Korea, where businessmen represent royalty, and marrying them can turn you into a real-life princess. Ha Yun Seo (Shin Hyun Been) faces her worst nightmare when she finds out that her seemingly poor and naive boyfriend, Seo Ju Won (Moon Sang Min), is actually the younger heir of the company where she works.

Just as in the clichéd K-dramas of the olden days, Yun Seo accepts the money his mother gives her and breaks up with Ju Won. She feels she does not need a rich man to help her in life as she is independent and cares for her younger sibling. Despite all that, Ju Won is in love with her and will do anything to get their happy ending.

This K-drama strikes a balance between light-hearted and tear-jerking moments. It has comedy, romance, and also melodrama.

3. Her Private Life

Like Ban Ju Yeon, who had kept his other life from his grandmother, Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young) has to do everything in her power to keep a secret. She is a hardcore fangirl and has to keep that a secret because she is an art curator. When she meets Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), her perfect facade is in danger of slipping. He not only replaces her as the new director of the gallery where she works, but he also finds out that she is the master of a famous fansite for the young and handsome idol Cha Shi An (Jung Je Won).

Ryan gets to know about Duk Mi’s passion for fangirling and her work and starts to see her differently, realising that people can be more interesting than art. Duk Mi, who seems to be in love with Shi An, then falls for Ryan and his honest and sharp personality. The K-drama has a relatable story with sparkling chemistry, enchanting personalities, and an interesting storyline. Watch as Ryan and Duk Mi come together to bring to life a whole new exhibition in their art gallery.