‘Is it ever enough?’ — Salary satisfaction thread in Singapore sparks conversation online

SINGAPORE: In a nation where the median monthly salary stands at S$5,500, you’d think earning five figures would mean financial freedom—or at least some peace of mind, but a recent Reddit thread reveals that in Singapore, the story is far more complicated.

The post struck a chord. It quickly racked up over 600 upvotes as netizens poured in with candid and, at times, heartbreaking responses.

Work-life balance matters too

One of the most well-received responses, with 300 upvotes, challenged the notion that salary alone determines job satisfaction.

“OP missed out the other non-monetary factors of a job. If OP’s job is stress-free, 10-min commute, nice environment, and bosses, I might be happy with what OP has… On the other hand, if the S$10k job comes with 1-hour travel, toxic bosses, stand-by duties during odd hours, S$10k isn’t going to keep anyone sane. You’re just selling your soul for a higher rate.”

This perspective resonated widely, pointing to an increasing desire among Singaporeans for meaningful work-life balance, not just a fatter paycheck.

When health costs more than wealth

Perhaps the most sobering voice in the thread came from a chronically ill user who earns S$20k a month and still isn’t “okay.”

“I’m in my 30s. I rely on medication just to get through the day. I support my retired parents. I try to be generous with people who stuck with me through the darkest times. I take home $20k, but I’m not happy. If you offered to take away S$10k and also take away the illness, yes, in a heartbeat. In fact, take $15k. Sometimes, normalcy is a luxury.”

This raw and personal account reminded many that health is still the greatest currency—something often lost in a society wired for hustle.

Living paycheck to paycheck on $2.4k

On the other end of the spectrum was a user who earns just S$2,400 after Central Provident Fund (CPF) and supports her entire family.

“I’m 30F. Single. I live in a 1-room flat with my retired parents. My mum’s too sick to work, my dad has a gambling problem, and just exists. I cover everything. Almost all my pay disappears the moment I get it.”

This brutally honest reflection highlights a segment of Singaporeans quietly battling the cost of survival while caught in the cracks of family dependency, stagnant wages, and rising costs.

A mirror for modern Singapore

Far from being just another “salary thread,” this discussion became a kind of mirror, reflecting what many Singaporeans think but seldom say aloud:

Earning more doesn’t always feel like more

Financial well-being is deeply tied to mental and physical health

Some people are barely holding on, even with full-time work

The thread served as meaningful dialogue for netizens from different walks of life to reconsider their priorities in life, assess whether they truly need more, or potentially a lifestyle change.

In a city where costs are rapidly rising, yet expectations climb even higher, this Reddit post wasn’t just a question, but a collective reflection.

A reminder that earning enough isn’t always the same as living well, and sometimes, the richest thing a person can have is the freedom to just breathe.