Home News Featured News Videos of car lot snatchers go viral, motorists confirm it's not uncommon

Videos of car lot snatchers go viral, motorists confirm it’s not uncommon

Car lot snatchers are not uncommon.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – The topic of car park snatchers became viral online after videos of recent incidents were shared on various Facebook pages.

“Recently, there have been more ill-mannered drivers who insert their car ahead of those waiting for their lot,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Sunday (Apr 11).

“This is simply rude and ill-etiquette for the driving community.”

One incident showed a vehicle waiting to take the slot of an exiting SUV. “Indicator switched on and stopped to let back car know I am parking,” wrote the driver of the vehicle parking.

- Advertisement -

However, when the driver moved forward to reverse into the slot, the rearview camera picked up a Porsche moving forward to block the slot.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

“This Porsche driver has no driving etiquette at all,” read the caption.

Not interested in dealing with a “shameless driver,” the driver reversed and let the Porsche take the slot. The incident happened on Redhill market on Saturday (Apr 10) at about 8 am.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Another video, which was also uploaded on Facebook page Complaint Singapore, showed a Toyota Camry snatching a parking slot that another vehicle was waiting for.

A vehicle recording the scene was double-parked nearby, waiting for the parking lot in front to free up.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

However, the Camry suddenly appeared from the left and drove into the slot head first.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Based on the footage time stamp, the incident also happened on Saturday.

In response to the videos, members from the online community shared numerous instances where they experienced the same. “This selfish behaviour is very common. There are many sick selfish idiots on the roads,” wrote Steven Tor P H./TISG

Read related: Two BMWs’ dispute over parking slot at Amoy St

Two BMWs’ dispute over parking slot at Amoy St

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Yee Jenn Jong says the volunteers doing food distribution “simply want to make sure the giving continues”

Singapore -- Celebrating one year of community food distribution, Workers’ Party (WP) politician Yee Jenn Jong says that their journey started “Exactly a year ago, on day 1 of the Circuit Breaker”. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 7), Mr Yee...
View Post
Featured News

Najib says bankruptcy notice meant to disqualify him from becoming next PM after survey ranked him as first choice

Kuala Lumpur—Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak claims the authorities are out to get him because a poll showed he is the frontrunner to become the head of state once again. His detractors want him to cease to be a...
View Post
Featured News

Wheelchair-bound woman struggles getting in and out of home because of inconsiderate neighbours and no lift access

Singapore -- How does a wheelchair-bound woman move around when her HDB flat has no lift access? 43-year-old Coco and her 50-year-old husband have been living in an HDB apartment for 15 years, without a lift lobby on their floor. While this...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent