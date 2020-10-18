Video goes viral: Roar of disapproval when woman sits on Jurassic Mile dinosaur

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Video footage of a woman sitting on the back of a dinosaur display at the newly-opened Changi Jurassic Mile and dancing in a TikTok video has been met with a roar of disapproval from the online community.

On Thursday (Oct 15), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video contributed by a reader named Ng and included the caption: “Eh hello, these dinosaurs didn’t return after 65 million years just to become a TikTok prop.”

A woman with a black face mask and wearing a red sweater paired with black pants was shown sitting on one of the 20 plus dinosaurs on display. The choice of “prop” was a baby Tyrannosaurus rex hatching from its egg.

The seven-second clip starts with the woman making a “V” or peace sign before proceeding to shake or dance to inaudible music.

The Jurassic Mile officially opened on Sunday (Oct 11) and is a part of the 3.5km Changi Airport Connector which links the heartlands to Changi Airport. Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, who cycled along the route, posted about the event on the same day. “Spot life-sized dinosaurs towering above, I counted more than 20 of them,” he said. “They are very playfully exhibited. You should see it for yourself.”

He added that the exhibit was a “labour of love” by the Changi Airport Group. “The airport is down, but the spirit roars!”

Meanwhile, the video of the woman sitting on one of the smaller displays has more than 65,000 views, with one of those those online commenting that “people don’t deserve good things”. One person pointed out that some of the dinosaur’s front teeth had been crushed.

Others noted that the Jurassic Mile was not an amusement park where one could step on the displays or enjoy the rides. They called for the authorities to take the woman to task for her behaviour.

