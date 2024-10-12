Lifestyle

Unleash your inner spy or Samurai as Japan’s taxi drivers turn into bodyguards and ninjas for a price!

ByJARA CARBALLO

October 12, 2024
JAPAN: Ever dreamed of being whisked away by a stoic bodyguard or escorted by a mysterious ninja?

In Japan, for a mere 5,000 yen (US$34), you can live out this fantasy as Sanwa Koutsu, a venerable taxi company with a 59-year legacy, offers a service that’s as unique as it is thrilling.

Intense ‘drama’ while you ride

Imagine stepping into a taxi where your driver, clad in a black suit and sunglasses, morphs into your bodyguard.

With a stern face and an expressionless demeanour straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, they drive and escort you as if you’re a VIP.

The role-play doesn’t end there; throughout the journey, they communicate with a fictional “headquarters” via wireless devices, reporting on the route as if evading an unseen threat.

As you exit the vehicle, the drama intensifies. Your “bodyguard” driver pulls out water guns and a mock bulletproof briefcase, shielding you in a simulated sniper attack scenario. It’s an adrenaline-pumping experience that blurs the line between reality and the silver screen.

See also  Japan cruise ship virus cases jump to 218 as elderly offered escape

But that’s not all. For those with a penchant for the mystical, some drivers don the attire of ninjas, complete with shurikens (throwing stars) and hidden daggers.

They communicate in de gozaru, an archaic Japanese form of speech that harkens back to when ninjas were real-life spies, a significant cultural symbol of Japan.

Sanwa Koutsu isn’t the only company getting in on the action.

Sride, another taxi company, launched the Sadako Taxi, a horror-themed experience that turns the rear window into a projection screen displaying videos of Sadako, the ghost from the iconic Japanese horror film “Ring.”

With her white dress and long black hair covering her face, Sadako’s eerie presence is a nod to the classic horror genre.

A taxi ride with an adventurous twist

For those seeking a more subdued yet equally unique experience, Sanwa Koutsu offers the Kuroko taxi service.

Named after the unseen stagehands in traditional Japanese Kabuki theatre, Kuroko drivers maintain silence throughout the ride, communicating only through written notes.

See also  Japan business confidence index drops in July: BoJ survey

It’s an additional 5,500 yen (US$37) for this silent, immersive experience.

Japan’s themed taxi services have become a social media sensation, with one observer noting, “A taxi ride in Japan is a quick dive into Japanese culture.”

Another joked, “Riding the Sadako Taxi at night might be so scary, you’ll call the police!”

Regardless, these innovative services have undoubtedly piqued the interest of tourists and locals alike, proving that in Japan, even a taxi ride can be an adventure.

