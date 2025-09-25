‘Unity without uniformity’: Transport Minister reflects on his first Parliament speech

SINGAPORE: In his first speech in Parliament on Sep 22, Transport Minister shared candidly about how life has changed since entering politics, the stories he has heard from residents, and the values that will guide him in the years ahead. His message, which was repeated both in Parliament and in a Facebook post, was clear: he wants to be a leader who creates space for voices to be heard, builds trust, and shapes a collective future together with Singaporeans.

Listening to everyday struggles

The minister described how his encounters with Singaporeans have deeply shaped his perspective. “People give me feedback all the time, but really, they’re telling me their stories, and every story is personal,” he said in Parliament.

He recounted moments that go beyond numbers and policies: a young couple struggling to buy a car, a single mother using a mobility scooter to ferry her children, an office worker running through the rain only to miss a bus, and a father spending on a private-hire ride just to get home in time to tuck his children into bed.

“These are not just matters of efficiency,” he said, “They are matters of fairness and of dignity.”

Building trust through inclusion

Acknowledging that disagreements are part of public life, the minister emphasised the importance of trust. “Trust can be built even when disagreements cut deep, but only if we all commit to staying at the table with the right heart and the right intent.”

As Transport Minister, he sees this philosophy put to the test daily, where trade-offs are inevitable — whether in balancing car ownership with sustainability goals, or ensuring affordable, reliable public transport. His aim is to engage more Singaporeans, so that more people feel that “the system works for them, and that their story matters.”

From transport to economy: Creating new possibilities

The minister also widened his lens to Singapore’s economic future, drawing parallels between transport policies and the country’s growth story. He cited how Singapore had once taken bold steps — reclaiming land to build Jurong Island or investing early in semiconductors — and suggested that the same spirit is needed today.

He pointed to new frontiers such as advanced materials, robotics, precision medicine, and space. Even if only a few of these “bets” succeed, he believes they will transform the economy and carry Singapore to the next level.

A philosophy of teamwork

At the heart of his speech was a belief in collective effort. “We are one team,” he said. “Encourage others instead of criticising them. When friends and family try new things, celebrate them. When they make mistakes, help them. Treat others’ success as if they were our own. Because when one of us rises, all of us rise together.”

Summing up, he described himself as “someone who believes in unity without uniformity, someone who dares to create what has yet to be imagined, and someone who believes we achieve more when we work together.”

Netizens react

The minister’s first speech in Parliament also drew warm responses online, where many netizens took to Facebook to express their support.

One user wrote, “Well done, sir! Continue your good work!” — a simple yet heartfelt encouragement reflecting the hope that he can deliver on his promises.

Another commenter acknowledged the weight of his portfolio, saying, “Sir, thank you for taking up the very challenging role in Transport and making it work. Totally believe in what you are doing and am supportive of your work. Stay strong and take care.” This speaks to the public’s recognition that transport, often a source of frustration, is also one of the hardest areas to manage.

A third netizen added, “The very silent majority will always support true patriots like you. Welcome to Parliament.” While such praise is strong, it also shows that many Singaporeans value leaders they see as genuine and people-oriented, especially when they take time to listen and engage.

At the end of the day, for Singaporeans, his words go beyond political rhetoric; they reflect a commitment to recognise that policies — whether about transport or the economy — are not just about efficiency, but about dignity, fairness, and trust.

As stated in his Facebook post: “With trust, even difficult decisions can bring us closer together.”

