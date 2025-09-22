Autonomous shuttles to launch in Punggol, cutting travel times by up to 15 minutes

SINGAPORE: Getting around Punggol is about to get a lot easier. Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow announced that three autonomous shuttle services will soon be launched in the town, promising to shave up to 15 minutes off travel times for residents.

The new services will connect homes to key amenities such as polyclinics, markets, and even shopping centres, as well as major transport nodes like MRT stations and bus interchanges. For many who currently need to make multiple transfers or long detours, this could mean a quicker and more direct journey to where they need to go.

What commuters can expect

The three routes, planned with community input, will each run with four to seven stops. Operated by Grab and ComfortDelGro, the services will use compact five- to eight-seater purple shuttles, clearly marked with “Autonomous Shuttle” signs and a beacon light on top so they’re easy to spot.

The first route, run by Grab and WeRide, will cover a 10-kilometre loop from east to west Punggol. It links estates like Matilda Court and Punggol Clover to Oasis Terraces polyclinic and Punggol Plaza market, trimming about 10 minutes off current travel times.

The second, by ComfortDelGro and Pony.ai, is a longer 12-kilometre route serving north-east Punggol. Residents in Northshore and Waterway Sunrise will therefore gain direct access to Oasis Terraces, Punggol Plaza, and One Punggol. The route also stops at Punggol Coast Mall, which connects to the MRT and bus interchange, giving commuters more choices. Travel time savings here could reach 15 minutes.

The third route, again operated by Grab and WeRide, is a 12-kilometre circuit linking Matilda Court and Punggol Clover to the northern part of town, including Punggol Coast MRT station and the hawker centre at One Punggol. Residents can expect up to 10 minutes saved on this journey.

Rolling out in phases

Safety is a big part of the rollout plan. The shuttles must first pass tests at the Centre of Excellence for Testing and Research of Autonomous Vehicles (CETRAN) before they can hit public roads. Even then, they’ll start with preparatory runs without passengers, before inviting residents for free trial rides.

Eventually, the services will move into full commercial operations, though safety operators will remain on board to ensure everything runs smoothly. Fares will be announced closer to the launch.

Why this matters for Punggol

For many Punggol residents, commuting can feel like a trek. Some estates are a good distance from MRT stations or key facilities; therefore, they have multiple bus rides or long walks just to reach essential places like the polyclinic or market. These new autonomous shuttles are designed to help address that issue by offering direct connections, as well as reducing the hassle of transfers.

The time savings may not sound significant initially, but over time, those minutes saved would definitely add up; it could mean getting home earlier for dinner, squeezing in more rest, or simply making travel less of a chore.

