U-turn at Jalan Tengku Azizah near JB Sentral closed till Jan 2026 for RTS works

JOHOR BAHRU: Motorists heading to and from JB Sentral will need to adjust their routes, as the U-turn at Jalan Tengku Azizah near JB Sentral will be closed from Sep 17, 2025, to Jan 31, 2026.

The closure will be in effect 24 hours a day for four months and 14 days and is necessary to facilitate the construction of a multi-storey car park and other works linked to the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

During the closure, motorists who normally use the Jalan Tengku Azizah U-turn will be diverted to the existing U-turn at Jalan Jim Quee before rejoining Jalan Tengku Azizah. Traffic management plans, including clear indicator signage, will be in place to help guide drivers.

Why this matters to Singaporeans

For Singaporeans driving in, this isn’t just any U-turn. Jalan Tengku Azizah sits right by JB Sentral, one of the first major touchpoints once you’ve crossed the Causeway. Whether you’re parking to catch a train, heading into the city centre, or just stopping for food, this stretch of road is a familiar route for many.

The closure might mean a few more minutes stuck in traffic, and at peak periods, the area could get noticeably more congested. Still, it’s all part of the bigger picture, the RTS Link project, which promises to make cross-border travel smoother and faster once it’s up and running. In that sense, the short-term inconvenience is paving the way for long-term convenience.

What commuters can do in the meantime

If you’re planning a drive into Johor Bahru in the coming months, it helps to factor in extra travel time. Actually, the detour wouldn’t actually be that long, but a few extra minutes of delay can make a difference if you’re rushing to meet friends, secure parking, or catch a connection.

Another tip is to stay updated through navigation apps, most of which will reflect real-time traffic adjustments and show you the best way around the closure, and if you’re travelling during peak hours, a bit of patience (and maybe some good music or a podcast) will go a long way.

At the end of the day, this closure is just one more step towards the long-awaited RTS Link, which is a project that both Singaporeans and Malaysians are counting on to ease the Causeway crunch. For now, it’s about managing the inconveniences on the road, then hoping that smoother rides are on the horizon once the RTS Link gets completed.

