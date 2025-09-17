‘It’s disappointing to see’—Netizens react after Singapore car passenger caught littering at Malaysia CIQ 2nd Link

JOHOR BAHRU: On Sept 14, about 4:38 p.m., a passenger in a Singapore-registered car was caught on camera allegedly tossing litter out of their vehicle at the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Checkpoint (2nd Link).

The short clip, widely circulated online, quickly became the latest flashpoint for conversations about civic responsibility — or the lack of it — when Singaporeans head across the Causeway.

A small act, a big reaction

It might seem like just one careless flick of the hand, but the reaction online showed how deeply such behaviour strikes a nerve. Many netizens didn’t just see rubbish on the ground; they saw the embarrassment of Singaporeans being painted as inconsiderate guests in another country.

One frustrated commenter summed it up bluntly: “It’s disappointing to see. Actions like this give all of us a bad name.” Another added: “It’s good to shame this kind of behaviour,” suggesting that public exposure is sometimes the only way to discourage repeat offenders.”

Others were harsher in tone. “They deserve the same treatment as what they do in public,” one remarked, pointing out that if Singapore prides itself on strict anti-littering laws, the same standards should apply abroad.

More than just litter

Some users speculated about the nature of the item tossed, with one asking: “Are they throwing away vape?” This comment reflects a wider concern, especially with recent cross-border crackdowns on e-vaporisers.

Others turned their frustration towards enforcement. “They should ban that car from going in, and remove their VEP,” one suggested, referring to the Vehicle Entry Permit that allows Singapore-registered cars to drive in Malaysia. This shows how many feel about being protective of Singapore’s image, even if it means that tougher measures against fellow Singaporeans will be imposed to deter the same from happening again.

Why it matters

The frustration goes beyond one plastic wrapper or packet tossed aside. For many netizens, it was about what this act represented: a lack of pride, a disregard for rules, and a forgetfulness that what one person does can reflect on an entire community.

Every day, thousands of Singaporeans make the trip across the Causeway for work, cheap groceries, weekend makan sessions, or just a quick getaway. And like it or not, for many Malaysians, these commuters are the most visible “face” of Singapore. That’s why even something as small as tossing rubbish out of a car window can feel so damaging.

It’s not just about a bit of litter on the road. It ruins the image of their country that prides itself on being clean and orderly. And as the flood of online reactions shows, people aren’t just watching from the sidelines — they care, because the reputation of Singapore is something we all share, and ultimately, something we all carry across the border.

