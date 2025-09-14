Smoking hot tomato soup: ICA seizes 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in lorry load

SINGAPORE: It was supposed to be a lorry full of tomatoes, but what ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint found on Sept 5 was far from something you’d put into a salad. Tucked inside the consignment were 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, disguised under the label of “tomatoes”.

According to the Facebook post of the ICA posted yesterday, the case unfolded after ICA officers spotted anomalies in the scanned image of the Malaysia-registered lorry. A closer inspection revealed the stash of cigarettes carefully hidden within the supposed vegetable cargo. The driver’s plan ended about as smoothly as soggy toast, with the case promptly referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Not the first “creative” attempt

While smuggling attempts aren’t new, what continues to surprise is the creativity or desperation behind them. From false compartments to everyday objects stuffed with contraband, smugglers seem to believe they can outsmart the eyes and machines at the border. This “tomato shipment” joins the list of eyebrow-raising attempts that have been caught before they could make it past the checkpoint.

For ICA, the message remains firm: no matter how unusual the disguise, Singapore’s borders are not a place to “try your luck”. Their officers are trained to detect even the subtlest irregularities, ensuring that smuggling attempts don’t slip through.

Netizens have their say

The incident quickly drew reactions online, with many Singaporeans responding in typical fashion: with a mix of humour, pride, and a touch of sarcasm. One quipped: “New flavour of tomatoes”, poking fun at the absurdity of hiding cigarettes in a vegetable consignment. Another user on Facebook was more direct: “Try your luck elsewhere, not in Singapore,” which was a sentiment reflecting the public’s confidence in ICA’s vigilance.

Others kept it simple but heartfelt, writing: “Good job, ICA!” and “Well done, officers!” Such comments show how strongly Singaporeans value the work of border officers, who quietly safeguard the country every day.

Beyond the tomato cartons

In the end, this operation was less about vegetables and more about the ICA’s and Singapore’s vigilance; every carton seized means fewer illegal goods slipping onto the streets, and every foiled attempt reminds would-be smugglers that the risk simply isn’t worth it.

For the officers who caught the anomaly, it’s another job well done. For the rest of us, it’s a reminder that while tomatoes belong in soup or sambal, they certainly don’t make good hiding spots for cigarettes.

