‘This is how we remove our stress’— Netizens roar with laughter as man practices ‘lion dance’ on MRT

SINGAPORE: Commuters are used to seeing all kinds of things on trains, from people catching a nap, students cramming for exams, to even the occasional busker humming along quietly. But a man recently took things up a notch when he turned an MRT cabin into his own practice stage, performing what looked very much like a lion dance routine.

The video, uploaded on Facebook, has since gone viral, racking up more than 103,000 views, 220 shares, and 230 comments. While the moves may have been unconventional for a train ride, netizens couldn’t stop laughing or cheering him on.

Netizens join in the fun

“This is how we Singaporeans remove our stress,” one commenter joked, suggesting that the man’s energetic moves might be a quirky but relatable way to shake off the grind of daily life. In a city where long commutes are a norm, maybe a little mid-ride movement isn’t such a bad idea.

Another added with a touch of pragmatism: “Why bother? So long as he’s happy, can already. Last but not least, he doesn’t disturb people, ok mah!” This reflected what many seemed to feel: if the man wasn’t hurting anyone, then why not let him enjoy his moment?

Others were more curious than amused. “How come it seems like practising for lion dance?” one asked, pointing out the uncanny resemblance between his steps and the traditional performance art. Another offered an explanation: “Lion dance fan. Must be after the Lion Dance competition at Ngee Ann City earlier on.” If true, it would make his moves not just amusing but a testament to Singapore’s lively cultural traditions spilling into everyday spaces.

A different kind of commute

Whatever the reason behind his practice, the video clearly struck a chord because it was both unexpected and oddly heartwarming. In a world where train rides are often quiet, routine affairs, his lion dance steps turned a mundane moment into something people couldn’t help but smile about.

For netizens, it wasn’t about whether his moves were polished or perfect. It was about joy and the simple act of seeing someone doing what they love, even in the most unusual places.

Perhaps that was why the clip resonated so widely with so many people. After all, in a city that moves as fast as Singapore, sometimes it takes one person dancing on the MRT to remind us that life doesn’t always have to be so serious.

