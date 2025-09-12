Netizen reacts: Motorcyclist blasted for reckless lane-cutting across chevrons, double white lines

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist has come under fire after a viral video showed him blatantly ignoring road rules by cutting across chevron markings and a double white line to switch lanes on Sept 10 at about 6:37 p.m. along Upper Cross Street.

The risky manoeuvre, which was caught on dashcam and widely shared online, quickly drew sharp reactions from netizens who were alarmed at the rider’s disregard for safety.

Chevron markings and double white lines are not decorative road paint; they’re there for a reason, which is to guide traffic safely, separate vehicles in tricky spots, and reduce the risk of crashes. By treating them like optional artwork, the rider not only broke the law but also put himself and others in harm’s way.

Online reactions

The video touched a raw nerve among road users. One commenter sighed: “The main problem is, nobody cares now whether it is zig-zag lines, double white lines, etc. They will cross as they like.” That frustration says a lot; it isn’t just about one biker, but a sense that road discipline in general is slipping.

Another joked, “His blind spot must be too big, liao,” poking fun at how oblivious the rider seemed to the danger. Others were more blunt, questioning whether riders who pull such stunts should have even passed their driving test in the first place.

Then came the practical reminders about the financial fallout. “The car can claim against the biker!” one wrote, while another added: “The motorcyclist will be lucky if the car doesn’t claim against him.” These comments highlight a simple truth: reckless shortcuts don’t just put lives at risk; they can also hit hard in the wallet when accidents and insurance claims come into play.

A bigger concern

The clip may only be a few seconds long, but it hit home for many Singaporeans because it symbolises a bigger issue. Chevron zones and double white lines are not there to annoy drivers. Rather, they’re part of the invisible safety net that keeps our roads flowing smoothly. Ignoring them puts everyone at risk, not just the person taking the shortcut.

For netizens, the outrage wasn’t just about this one biker. It was about an attitude creeping into the roads: that rules are optional if you think you can get away with it. If left unchecked, that mindset can make daily commutes more dangerous for all of us.

At the end of the day, road safety boils down to the simple choices road users make; slowing down, staying in your lane, and respecting the markings may feel inconvenient in the moment, but those small acts of discipline are what get everyone home safe. And isn’t that the point of the journey?

