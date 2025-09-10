Car wheel cover flies off and nearly strikes trailing vehicle—Netizens ask if driver was using lane assist or just oblivious

SINGAPORE: It was an ordinary Monday morning drive until something unusual flew off a Tesla along Braddell Road. On Sep 8, a wheel cover from the electric car detached mid-journey and nearly struck a trailing vehicle. The Tesla, however, did not stop.

The moment was captured on video and has since been viewed more than 50,000 times online. What stood out to many viewers wasn’t just the flying wheel cover, but the driver’s apparent lack of response, raising questions about whether the motorist even knew what had happened.

Some speculated that the driver might have been relying too heavily on the car’s self-driving functions. Others suggested it was a case of simple distraction. Either way, the sight of a Tesla cruising on without pause has reignited a familiar debate: Just how much trust should drivers place in their “intelligent” vehicles?

Netizen reactions

The incident triggered a flood of online reactions, many of which were laced with sarcasm. One netizen joked, “Looking forward to [seeing] driverless cars on the road,” suggesting that if this was a glimpse of what autonomous driving looks like, the public should be worried.

Another remarked, “Some thought highly intelligent cars can do everything for them.” It showed a sentiment shared by many that some Tesla owners may be lulled into overconfidence by their vehicles’ advanced features, forgetting that no technology is foolproof.

Others zeroed in on the irony of the situation. “Strange. Tesla has lane keeping assist!” one user wrote, pointing out that while the car boasts sophisticated systems to keep it steady within its lane, it still couldn’t stop a basic mechanical failure like a wheel cover detachment.

Finally, some saw the issue as less about technology and more about human behaviour. “How to keep to the lane when you are on the handphone while driving?” one comment read, hinting that distraction behind the wheel, not the car itself, could have been the bigger problem.

Beyond the tech hype

The incident may seem minor, since no injuries were reported, but it hits at the core of modern anxieties about cars that can “think” for themselves. Tesla and other electric vehicles often brag about their smart features, but every accident or mishap reminds the public that technology has its limits.

Behind the glass screens and auto-drive options, drivers still bear the ultimate responsibility, and when parts of a car start flying off, no algorithm can replace the split-second judgment of a human who needs to pull over, check, and ensure safety for everyone else on the road.

For many who watched the Braddell Road video, the lesson wasn’t just about Tesla. Instead, it was about road safety as a whole. Every driver, whether behind the wheel of a high-tech EV or an everyday sedan, has a duty to stay alert and accountable. Cars may be getting smarter, but safety still depends on the people who drive them.

