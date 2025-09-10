Foreign-registered bike with 6 unpaid fines suspected to be engaged in illegal food delivery in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post, a foreign-registered motorcycle with six outstanding fines has been spotted. This reignited a debate over enforcement gaps and fairness in Singapore’s delivery economy. Netizens were angered by the sight of the offending motorcycle parked on a pedestrian walkway along Havelock Road.

The bike was photographed obstructing the walkway opposite Indus Road, forcing pedestrians to weave around it. Moreover, it was noted that a large food delivery box was mounted on the back, raising suspicions that the rider might have been carrying out delivery work.

Singaporeans express their frustrations

What troubled the person who posted the photo was not just the obstruction but what the bike represented: the frustration that foreign-registered vehicles can appear to skirt rules that local riders must strictly follow.

Delivery riders in Singapore pay thousands annually in COE, ERP charges, road tax, and insurance just to stay on the road legally. By contrast, a foreign-registered bike that takes on delivery work without any clearance avoids those costs and directly competes with Singaporeans in an already tough gig economy.

This angered the netizens who made scathing comments. One comment read: “Unfortunately, enforcers can only take action on locals.” Another added: “It’s alright, let it accumulate. When the time comes, he has to pay a massive fine all at once.”

Others raised the possibility that the person might be working legally. “Can’t they be delivery riders hired by restaurants? These riders have work permits and are working legally. They can use their own bikes.”

Six unpaid fines since 2018

Records cited in the same Facebook post showed that the bike has six unpaid fines with the Singapore Police Force (SPF), totalling more than $1,000, dating back to 2018. Despite this, the vehicle has continued to ply Singapore’s roads, probably with no repercussions.

For critics, that is the heart of the outrage. The sight of a bike with years of outstanding fines still roaming freely has sparked calls for tighter enforcement at checkpoints. They demand more consistent follow-up on these unpaid penalties so they can be settled.

More than just a blocked walkway

The incident goes beyond one obstructed pavement at Havelock Road; it touches on the deeper anxieties of regular Singaporeans who follow every regulation so they can keep working, but then they end up seeing these foreign-registered vehicles which seem to bypass the rules.

As stated in the post, “Singaporeans deserve fairness, safety, and accountability.” Until clearer rules and stronger enforcement are seen in action, that frustration is unlikely to fade.

