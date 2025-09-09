// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
30.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Terrence Lau - 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站
Malaysia
2 min.Read

‘Can’t see the end’: Netizen laments over abysmal traffic situation on the Causeway

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: The daily crawl across the Causeway has grown tougher in recent weeks, with traffic jams now building as early as 7 a.m., leaving both Malaysian and Singaporean commuters stuck in hours-long queues. For many, what used to be a routine trip to work has become a draining test of patience.

Even before sunrise, bus interchanges in Johor Bahru are already filled with people. Long snaking lines of travellers form from as early as 4 a.m., with many hoping to secure a seat before the morning rush clogs the Causeway. By the time vehicles inch toward Woodlands Checkpoint, frustration is written on the faces of both drivers and passengers alike, showing just how exhausting the travel may be for everyone.

Strain on livelihoods and daily life

The impact goes beyond inconvenience. For Malaysians working in Singapore’s essential sectors, from healthcare to construction, the long waits cut into rest, leaving workers fatigued before their shifts even begin. Some say the time lost on the road has started to affect not just productivity but also their ability to make ends meet.

See also  Najib still at the bottom in finance minister's listing

One commuter lamented online: “It’s so stuffed in the morning. It’s so hard to make money.” Another echoed the sense of endless waiting with a blunt remark: “I can’t see the end.”

For Singaporeans, the gridlock has also put weekend cross-border trips under strain. What used to be a quick drive to Johor Bahru for shopping, meals, or family visits is increasingly discouraging, with some deciding the hours lost to traffic simply aren’t worth it.

Read related: Early Causeway gridlock sparks public outcry as queues for buses start at 4 a.m. due to increased demand

Calls for stronger solutions

The worsening traffic situation has reignited calls for more efficient cross-border transport. While authorities have made some moves to ease the strain, including adjustments to bus schedules and discussions around expanding e-hailing options for cross-border travel, it seems that the problem still persists because, for many, these tweaks still fall short of the scale of the problem.

See also  Hungry commuter jokes ‘consider being full first’ before driving back across the Causeway

One netizen highlighted the toll on safety as well as patience, writing: “Be careful on the road, everyone!” Another added a weary observation that summed up the mood of many: “It’s been so long that the roads have been stuffed.”

Read related: Earlier first bus for service 950 from JB Checkpoint starting September 15

A choke point in need of answers

For now, commuters continue to adapt the only way they know how: by waking up earlier, braving long lines, and resigning themselves to the crawl across the Causeway, but the rising number of people online reflects a shared reality: Without more concrete solutions, this daily grind will continue to wear down both sides of the border.

The Causeway may connect Singapore and Johor Bahru, but for thousands each day, it feels less like a bridge and more like a bottleneck that’s crying out for some relief.

Read also: Incentives rolled out to ease NEL peak-hour crush with re-mode and re-time options through Travel Smart Journeys Programme

See also  Rosmah helped Jho Low to get to center of power in Malaysia—Billion Dollar Whale author

Hot this week

Lifestyle

SG actress calls out guy who tried to mansplain her ethnicity

SINGAPORE: Caitanya Tan, an actress, presenter, and voice-over artist,...
Property

Singapore reclaims 800 hectares of land at Pulau Tekong for military use, freeing up mainland for new housing and amenities

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reclaimed about 800 hectares of land...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore reclaims 800 hectares of land at Pulau Tekong for military use, freeing up mainland for new housing and amenities

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reclaimed about 800 hectares of land...

HDB resale prices dip 0.1% in August, transactions fall 14.3% amid ‘seasonal’ slowdown, analyst says

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board’s (HDB’s) flash report...

Job hunting? SMRT may be the right fit for you

SINGAPORE: SMRT, the operator of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit...

Singapore’s big workforce shift: AI and the JSSEZ are redrawing the map

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Johor-Singapore Special...

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //