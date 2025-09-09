‘Can’t see the end’: Netizen laments over abysmal traffic situation on the Causeway

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: The daily crawl across the Causeway has grown tougher in recent weeks, with traffic jams now building as early as 7 a.m., leaving both Malaysian and Singaporean commuters stuck in hours-long queues. For many, what used to be a routine trip to work has become a draining test of patience.

Even before sunrise, bus interchanges in Johor Bahru are already filled with people. Long snaking lines of travellers form from as early as 4 a.m., with many hoping to secure a seat before the morning rush clogs the Causeway. By the time vehicles inch toward Woodlands Checkpoint, frustration is written on the faces of both drivers and passengers alike, showing just how exhausting the travel may be for everyone.

Strain on livelihoods and daily life

The impact goes beyond inconvenience. For Malaysians working in Singapore’s essential sectors, from healthcare to construction, the long waits cut into rest, leaving workers fatigued before their shifts even begin. Some say the time lost on the road has started to affect not just productivity but also their ability to make ends meet.

One commuter lamented online: “It’s so stuffed in the morning. It’s so hard to make money.” Another echoed the sense of endless waiting with a blunt remark: “I can’t see the end.”

For Singaporeans, the gridlock has also put weekend cross-border trips under strain. What used to be a quick drive to Johor Bahru for shopping, meals, or family visits is increasingly discouraging, with some deciding the hours lost to traffic simply aren’t worth it.

Read related: Early Causeway gridlock sparks public outcry as queues for buses start at 4 a.m. due to increased demand

Calls for stronger solutions

The worsening traffic situation has reignited calls for more efficient cross-border transport. While authorities have made some moves to ease the strain, including adjustments to bus schedules and discussions around expanding e-hailing options for cross-border travel, it seems that the problem still persists because, for many, these tweaks still fall short of the scale of the problem.

One netizen highlighted the toll on safety as well as patience, writing: “Be careful on the road, everyone!” Another added a weary observation that summed up the mood of many: “It’s been so long that the roads have been stuffed.”

Read related: Earlier first bus for service 950 from JB Checkpoint starting September 15

A choke point in need of answers

For now, commuters continue to adapt the only way they know how: by waking up earlier, braving long lines, and resigning themselves to the crawl across the Causeway, but the rising number of people online reflects a shared reality: Without more concrete solutions, this daily grind will continue to wear down both sides of the border.

The Causeway may connect Singapore and Johor Bahru, but for thousands each day, it feels less like a bridge and more like a bottleneck that’s crying out for some relief.

Read also: Incentives rolled out to ease NEL peak-hour crush with re-mode and re-time options through Travel Smart Journeys Programme