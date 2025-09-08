Early Causeway gridlock sparks public outcry as queues for buses start at 4 a.m. due to increased demand

JOHOR BAHRU: The Causeway has always been busy, but in recent weeks the gridlock has crept in earlier than ever. By 4 a.m., bleary-eyed commuters are already queuing for buses at Johor Bahru Checkpoint. By 7 a.m., the bridge is choked with cars, motorbikes and buses, all crawling towards Woodlands.

For many, the daily crossing has become less of a commute and more of an endurance test. Those who wake up before dawn hoping to “beat the jam” often still end up joining snaking queues in the dark because many others had the same idea. In spite of this, they still end up facing hours of bumper-to-bumper traffic once the sun rises. By mid-morning, vehicles are already backed up for long stretches, with passengers stuck in a crawl that feels endless.

Impact on Singaporeans

The congestion doesn’t just weigh on Malaysians heading to work. Singaporeans who once looked forward to quick weekend getaways across the Causeway are now thinking twice. What used to be a fuss-free drive to Johor Bahru for affordable meals, groceries, or petrol has become a patience-draining slog. For some, the question is simple: is the savings still worth the stress?

There are also ripple effects closer to home. Many Malaysians working in essential sectors like healthcare, construction, and services make the crossing daily. Longer, more exhausting commutes risk leaving workers fatigued, and that fatigue can spill over into the workplaces and industries that Singapore depends on.

A grind in need of answers

Online, frustration is mounting. Commuters have taken to social media to describe the lost hours, the exhaustion, and the strain on families and students who make the journey every day. Some joke about leaving home at midnight just to avoid the jam, but beneath the humour lies a genuine call for more efficient cross-border solutions.

For now, the only option is adaptation. People opt to set their alarms earlier, brace themselves for the crawl, and resign themselves to the inevitable. However, as queues start before dawn and jams stretch long into the morning, a larger question lingers: How much longer can this go on without real fixes?

Until then, the Causeway remains both a vital lifeline (and a daily test of patience) for thousands on both sides of the border.

