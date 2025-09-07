New short-trip Service 18A to connect Tampines North residents to Tampines East MRT from Sep 15

SINGAPORE: Tampines North residents will soon enjoy a more direct connection to the Downtown Line with the launch of a new short-trip bus service, according to a Facebook post by SBS Transit Ltd.

Beginning on Monday, Sep 15, 2025, Service 18A will operate from Tampines North Bus Interchange to Tampines East MRT Station (DT33). The service will terminate at the bus stop along Tampines Avenue 9, in front of Exit D of the station (76319).

The new route is designed specifically to ease morning commutes for residents travelling towards the city. It will run only on weekdays, excluding public holidays, and will serve the morning peak period.

In response to an inquiry on Facebook, SBS Transit Ltd clarified that Service 18A will operate from 6:38 a.m. to 7:12 a.m., which will likely help residents to make timely connections to MRT services.

Addressing the commute problems for Tampines North residents

The creation of Service 18A seeks to address a common concern for Tampines North commuters, which is the “last-mile” journey between their homes and the MRT network. By linking directly to Tampines East, the short-trip service reduces the need for longer detours or transfers during peak travel hours.

For many residents, the launch of Service 18A means a quicker and more convenient route to Downtown Line trains heading towards the city, making the morning rush a little smoother.

More details can be found in the poster below.

