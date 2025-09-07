// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving
1 min.Read

Circle Line to close early and open late on weekends until December for CCL6 testing

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: You might have noticed that the Circle Line, which usually opens at 5:30 a.m., opened late last weekend. That is part of a series of planned adjustments to train timings that will continue through the end of the year.

From September 5 to December 28, 2025, Circle Line (CCL) services will close early at 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and open late at 9:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the changes are necessary to allow for extended engineering hours. The additional time will be used for system integration and compatibility testing. This is in preparation for the opening of Circle Line Stage 6 (CCL6), which is projected to begin operations in the first half of 2026.

CCL6 will close the existing loop by adding three new stations, Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road, which will help connect HarbourFront to Marina Bay. This expansion is projected to improve connectivity for commuters travelling between the Central Business District, Greater Southern Waterfront, and the western parts of Singapore.

Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving

LTA advisory for the public

LTA has advised travellers to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative transport options during the affected hours. Specifically, they advised commuters to add approximately 30 minutes to their travel time to account for these changes. Regular service hours on weekdays and outside of the weekend adjustments remain unchanged.

Additionally, the LTA also advised commuters to get updates by checking the LTA and SMRT’s social media pages. Commuters may also check for announcements using the MyTransport.SG app available for download online. Finally, they also noted that notices will be posted at train stations and nearby bus stops for the public’s perusal.

Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving

