Foodie features: 5 JB breakfast spots worth crossing the Causeway for

JOHOR BAHRU: If you’re crossing over to Johor Bahru in the morning, then you should definitely check out some of the spots over there. The city is a breakfast paradise; every corner seems to have a kopitiam, café, or street eatery serving something comforting that’ll surely satiate your hungry belly. Whether you’re a fan of buttery kaya toast, nasi lemak, or coffee buns, JB’s breakfast scene is something all visitors should explore.

Here are five breakfast spots worth waking up early for, as recommended by Tripzilla.

Restoran Hua Mui

Established in 1946, Restoran Hua Mui is a JB classic. As you walk into the establishment, you would be met with marble tables, wooden chairs, and the smell of kopi wafting through the air. Their Hainanese-style kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs are the stuff of legends, while the signature Hainanese Chicken Chop has been drawing regulars for decades. It’s the kind of place where locals bring their kids, and visitors get a real taste of JB’s food history.

Visiting Hua Mui for the first time, one diner decided to keep things simple with a “light breakfast: Croissant with Otah and Egg”. What left an impression was the sheer variety on the menu. As they noted in their review on Facebook, “their huge selection of breads, toasts, polo buns available” makes it a great choice for anyone who prefers something lighter in the morning, compared to heartier options like nasi lemak or fried mee siam, which they found “too heavy for breakfast”.

Still, Hua Mui is perhaps best known for its Hainanese Fried Chicken, a dish the reviewer didn’t get to try this time but firmly promised, “Will definitely be back to try it.”

Price Range: RM3.90 to RM25.90 (S$1.19 to S$7.88)

Opening Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 131, Jalan Trus, Bandar Johor Bahru

Sedap Corner

If you’re craving traditional Malay flavours in the morning, Sedap Corner is also a local favourite. Their lontong, nasi lemak, and assorted kuih make for a hearty and satisfying start to the day. It’s a spot where comfort food truly lives up to its name.

One reviewer described it as a “Malay food restaurant that serves various dishes from Signature Johor dishes, Malay, Asian fusion and Western”. The reviewer praised the “rich and strong taste of Johor Laksa, well-marinated fried chicken and tasty Oriental fried rice.”

Their final verdict? “Recommended to try it out in JB!”

Price Range: RM5.00–RM15.00 (S$1.53 to S$4.58)

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 80100 Johor Bahru, Johor Darul Ta’zim, Malaysia

Oriental Kopi

For a more modern kopitiam vibe, Oriental Kopi balances old-school flavours with a polished café feel. Their kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs and kopi are must-orders, but if you’re hungrier, the nasi lemak here is a favourite too. The chain may have expanded to Singapore, but having it in its JB birthplace just feels different. The buzz of families and groups of friends adds to the warm atmosphere.

At Oriental Kopi, the dishes impressed right from the start. One reviewer shared that they tried the “Oriental Chicken Hor Fun, which was flavourful and had a generous amount of ingredients.” The Oriental Signature Nasi Lemak also stood out, with belacan that was “absolutely spot on” alongside fragrant coconut rice and a spread of flavourful sides. For something lighter, the Curry Fish Ball proved to be tasty, while the Oriental Curry Laksa won over the reviewer’s wife with its “rich and spicy broth.”

Price Range: RM3.50 to RM23.90 (S$1.07 to S$7.29)

Opening Hours: Mon to Fri, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sat and Sun, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Locations: City Square Mall, Aeon Tebrau City, and more

Nasi Kandar Hijrah

If you like your mornings bold and flavourful, Nasi Kandar Hijrah is a must-visit. Imagine a plate of fluffy white rice drenched in kuah campur (mixed curries), topped with fried chicken or sotong curry. It’s spicy, messy, and deeply satisfying—a proper Malaysian breakfast. Locals swear by it, and the portions are generous enough to keep you fuelled for hours of shopping or sightseeing.

A visit to Nasi Kandar Hijrah left one diner absolutely impressed, describing the experience with a simple “Wow!”. It came highly recommended, and the food lived up to the hype. The curries were especially tasty, and they also gave the reminder to “don’t forget to ask for banjir!” for that perfect flood of gravy over rice.

Price Range: RM6.00 to RM18.00 (S$1.83 to S$5.49)

Opening Hours: Sat to Thu, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Fri, 8:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., 2:20 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Taman Molek, Johor Bahru

Heng Wah Kopitiam

If you like your breakfast with a twist, Heng Wah Kopitiam is where tradition meets creativity. Sure, you’ll find classic kaya toast and nasi lemak, but their Peanut Butter + Kaya Butter Croissant is a playful favourite. Add a strong Hainanese kopi or teh tarik, and you’ve got the perfect start to your day. The café is welcoming, cosy, and laid-back, which is ideal for when you want to catch up with your friends.

A quick breakfast stop at Heng Wah Kopitiam in Johor Bahru turned into a comforting feast of local favourites for one reviewer. They said that the food was “Nothing fancy, just pure comfort food. JB one-day makan trip is always worth it, lah!”

Price Range: RM3.60 to RM18.90 (S$1.10 to S$5.77)

Opening Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Taman Abad, Johor Bahru

Finding good breakfast spots

Breakfast in JB is not just about food, but also about experiencing the culture, comfort and community the establishment offers. Whether you are in the mood for nostalgic kopitiam flavours, a hearty plate of nasi kandar, or the simple joy of a warm coffee bun, these breakfast spots put a spotlight on the best of JB mornings.

So, the next time you cross the Causeway, don’t rush. Start your day like the locals do, which is with a kopi in hand, good food on the table, and plenty of time to savour it.

