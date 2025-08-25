Foodie features: Malaysia’s oldest railway kopitiam Kluang RailCoffee welcomes His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU: There are kopitiams, and then, there’s RailCoffee in Kluang — a café that has been part of Malaysia’s railway story since 1938. For decades, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and kaya toast has greeted travellers passing through Kluang station, but this week, the humble café reached a royal milestone: welcoming His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

For the RailCoffee team, it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. “Since early morning, our whole team is preparing enthusiastically, from kitchen preparation, table arrangement, to service preparation,” the café shared in a Facebook post. “These are the moments we will cherish forever. Thank you my Lord for this honour.”

The visit wasn’t just about royalty meeting coffee. It was about history meeting history. Sultan Ibrahim is known for his deep ties to Johor’s people and places, and RailCoffee, now more than 80 years old, is one of the town’s most enduring icons. For generations, rail passengers have visited RailCoffee for nostalgic family trips, so the café’s walls have heard countless stories and seen countless people. Now, they hold a royal chapter too.

A taste of nostalgia

The royal visit didn’t just excite RailCoffee’s team — it also stirred memories and reflections among Malaysians online. One commenter on Facebook wrote, “Hope it is preserved as a historical material of the old Kluang town. I visited in 1975 at the age of 5 with my dad.” Behind that simple note lies something more: Cafés like RailCoffee are not just eateries, but time capsules of local life, linking generations through shared experiences.

Others celebrated how far the kopitiam has come. “It’s good is that the cafe is more beautiful than before. It’s the best!” said another, highlighting how RailCoffee has managed to modernise without losing its old charm. This speaks to a wider truth: Part of its enduring appeal lies in balancing tradition with a refreshed look that attracts both old customers and curious newcomers.

People also went to Facebook to express their optimism for the future of RailCoffee. “May it continue to grow and be a part of tourist attraction in Kluang,” one user hoped, echoing a common sentiment that RailCoffee is no longer just Kluang’s pride, but a piece of Johor’s tourism story. Netizens clearly see the King’s visit as a stamp of recognition — not only honouring RailCoffee’s past but also giving it momentum for the years ahead.

More than just a kopitiam

For locals, RailCoffee has always been more than just a stop for toast and coffee. It’s a piece of Kluang’s living heritage, one that connects memories of the old town with a community that continues to grow. Many social media users saw the visit as a reminder of the importance of keeping places like RailCoffee alive. The King’s visit adds to that story, turning an everyday café into a royal destination, at least for a day.

As RailCoffee put it in their heartfelt post: “Today, we are really proud to be part of this history.”

So, the next time you find yourself on a train through Johor, it might be worth hopping off at Kluang station. Because where else can you sip kopi at a café that’s served both locals for generations, and now, Malaysia’s King?

Kluang RailCoffee is located at Jalan Stesen, Kluang, Malaysia, 86000.

