Monday, August 25, 2025
Photo: Facebook / KTM Berhad
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Singaporeans may soon have easier weekend trips to Kluang as KL-Kluang ETS starts operation

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

MALAYSIA: Visitors can now secure their seats on the brand-new KL Sentral–Kluang Electric Train Service (ETS), with tickets officially on sale for travel beginning on Aug 30, 2025.

The first journey marks a fresh chapter in the nation’s rail travel. Operated with the latest ETS3 trains, the service promises a more modern, comfortable, and stylish travel experience for passengers.

Tickets can be purchased through the KITS Style app, KTMB’s official website, or at any ticket counter nationwide.

The launch of ticket sales comes hot on the heels of the historic inauguration officiated by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in Kluang earlier this week. That ceremony was more than just a ribbon-cutting — it was a symbolic moment for Johor’s push towards Johor Maju 2030, linking rural and urban areas, boosting tourism, and enhancing mobility for everyday Johoreans.

Now, everyday Malaysians can be part of that milestone simply by boarding the train. KTMB has urged the public not to miss this opportunity, noting: “Don’t miss the chance to be part of the new history of the country’s rail travel!”

Why Singaporeans should care

For many Singaporeans, Kluang is already a well-loved day-trip destination — famous for its kopitiams, aromatic Kluang coffee, Gunung Lambak hikes, and a slower pace of life that offers a respite from the city. The new ETS line makes it easier than ever to slot a weekend escape into busy schedules.

Here’s how: instead of catching a long bus ride from Kuala Lumpur, Singaporeans can cross into Johor Bahru, hop onto the ETS at a Johor station, and reach KL directly in style. This new transit option also hopes to make travelling smoother for those who don’t want to sit through hours of traffic congestion due to road travel.

There’s also a business take where the KL–Kluang ETS may strengthen Johor’s rail spine, making corporate travel between Singapore, Johor, and Kuala Lumpur more seamless and efficient. For professionals who have to constantly shuttle between meetings in JB and KL, this new service could improve the commute time.

For Singaporean families, the attraction is clear: less hassle, more adventure. Imagine leaving Woodlands on a Saturday morning, crossing the Causeway, and boarding a train that takes you straight to the heart of Malaysia. No more endless traffic jams or long-haul bus naps.

The KL–Kluang ETS is more than just a train. For Johoreans, it’s also a symbol of progress. For Singaporeans, it’s an invitation to rediscover Johor and Malaysia in a new, more comfortable way.

