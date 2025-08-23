// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Malaysia
3 min.Read

Johor reps, operators propose roadmap to regulate cross-border chartered car service

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: Crossing the Causeway is often described as a test of patience. Whether it’s long jams, unpredictable waits at immigration, or the scramble to secure reliable transport on either side, the journey between Johor and Singapore has never been simple.

For many daily commuters, retirees, or even weekend shoppers, chartered cars have become an indispensable part of this cross-border routine. But with convenience comes controversy: the sector has long operated in a grey area, with drivers and passengers alike navigating unclear rules.

Recognising this, Johor State Assemblyman Andrew Chen said in a Facebook post that he and Mr Limbo Tan, Special Officer to the Iskandar Puteri MP, sat down with local charter car operators last Sunday to discuss how the sector could be better managed. “We met with cross-border charter car service operators from Johor to discuss how to further legalise and regulate cross-border chartered car services,” Chen wrote, adding that the aim was to come up with a roadmap that works for both drivers and passengers.

Chen noted that while the discussions were preliminary, the proposals represent a step towards resolving the long-standing “grey zone” in which many of these services currently operate. “Of course, we hope that the relevant authorities of both countries will further discuss the details and make a proper decision on these matters,” he added.

Bringing order to the chaos

During the dialogue, operators argued that the first step should be clarifying who gets to serve whom. Their proposal is that Malaysian passengers should be served by Malaysian charter drivers, while Singaporean passengers would use Singaporean drivers. International travellers, however, would have the freedom to choose either. The idea, according to the group, is not about restricting options but rather avoiding unnecessary conflict between drivers from both countries while ensuring each side’s industry is protected.

Another major proposal was the establishment of official pick-up and drop-off points on both sides of the Causeway, which is hoped to make commuting more convenient for both regions. Right now, passengers often rely on informal arrangements, sometimes leading to disputes and confusion, which then leads to worse outcomes caused by conflicts. Therefore, it was suggested that the service could be made more orderly, transparent, and easier to regulate through the designation of these clear and multiple pick-up spots in Johor and Singapore.

The dialogue also touched on the limitations currently faced by cross-border taxis, which are only allowed to ferry passengers between Johor Bahru and Bugis in Singapore. Operators suggested extending taxi routes to allow more flexible destinations, arguing that this would create a fairer playing field between taxis and chartered cars.

On top of these key proposals, there were also suggestions to standardise fares, strengthen management with GPS tracking, and ensure proper insurance coverage for all rides. In short, the group wanted a system that balances convenience for passengers with accountability for drivers.

Netizens react

As with most things Causeway-related, the proposals sparked plenty of debate online. Some were quick to remind that rules already exist. “Drivers from both countries must apply for a permit and licence — Malaysia with JPJ, Singapore with LTA,” one user wrote, suggesting that enforcement, rather than new policies, might be the real issue.

Others worried about safety and professionalism. “Will the driver’s code of conduct, insurance, supervision, and reporting be discussed and suggested?” asked one netizen, raising concerns about whether standards will truly improve under the new roadmap.

But not everyone was supportive. “How is something illegal allowed?” one commenter asked bluntly, expressing scepticism over the very idea of legitimising charter cars. And in a tongue-in-cheek jab at cross-border travel costs, another suggested: “How about we collect VEP as well?” — a reference to Singapore’s vehicle entry permit charges.

Towards smoother travel — someday

For now, these are still only proposals, and much will depend on whether authorities in both Malaysia and Singapore agree to formalise them. However, this meeting between charter car operators and state representatives demonstrates that change may be coming soon; those in power are starting to acknowledge that the system, as it stands, leaves too many gaps for passengers, drivers, and regulators alike.

If this project succeeds, commuters may one day see a Causeway transport system that is more transparent, safer, and easier to navigate. Until then, passengers will have to rely on the patchwork of options available, while keeping an eye on whether these conversations translate into material change.

