Johor Singapore Causeway
Photo: Facebook / Rafik Abd Rashid (for illustration purposes only)
MalaysiaSingapore News
2 min.Read

Singaporeans dominate Johor’s tourist arrivals, with over 11 million visits in 7 months

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporeans are leading the charge when it comes to Johor’s booming tourism numbers. Between January and July 2025, more than 11 million visits from Singaporeans were recorded, out of 14 million total foreign arrivals, according to Johor unity, culture, and heritage committee chairman K. Raven Kumar, as cited by Mothership.

That means the majority of Johor’s foreign visitors came from across the Causeway, highlighting how deeply Singaporeans have woven Johor into their weekend and daily routines.

“There’s more Singaporeans in JB than in Singapore!”

On social media, netizens reacted with a mix of humour and relatability. One Singaporean joked, “There’s more Singaporeans in JB than in Singapore,” a playful exaggeration that reflects how common it has become to bump into fellow countrymen at malls, eateries, and petrol stations in Johor Bahru.

For many, Johor is more than just a short getaway. One regular traveller explained, “I go to JB every week. Movie, food, haircut, shopping, massage, and food again. Wallet still got spare.” The affordability of everyday leisure across the border has clearly become a major draw, with many noting that the cost of entertainment and services in Johor stretches their dollar much further than back home.

Retirees in particular have found a rhythm in crossing over for day trips. “It’s cheaper for retirees to take a bus to JB and spend the whole day there. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner plus massage, movie, and grocery shopping. Stretch your Singapore dollars there,” another netizen pointed out.

This balancing act between cost savings in Malaysia and higher earnings in Singapore has not gone unnoticed. As one commenter summed it up: “Malaysia is serving us well in terms of cost savings and vibrant living, and Singapore is serving some Malaysians well by offering well-paid jobs in SGDs. I am anxious for the rail from SG to JB to be completed & operational.”

Spreading tourism beyond Johor Bahru

While Johor Bahru remains the main magnet for Singaporean visitors, Raven stressed that the state government wants to make sure other towns benefit too.

Efforts are underway to promote smaller towns across Johor’s 10 districts, ahead of Visit Johor Year 2026 (VJY2026). The aim: to draw tourists beyond the malls of JB into places with local charm, heritage, and nature.

Raven noted that from January to March alone, more than two million tourists, including Malaysians, stayed at least one night in Johor, showing the state’s potential as more than just a day-trip destination.

The target is ambitious: Johor wants to attract 12 million tourists in 2026, supported by upgraded tourism products and events designed to spread economic benefits to smaller communities.

