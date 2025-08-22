// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 22, 2025
Photo: Facebook / Lee Ting Han
Johor courts analysts from Maybank, Singapore firms to reinforce investor confidence in JS-SEZ

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is making sure investors stay confident about its future, and it’s doing so by talking directly to the people who shape market sentiment.

Johor Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade, and Consumer Affairs Lee Ting Han revealed in a Facebook post that he met with equity and market analysts from Maybank, along with several top financial institutions from Singapore. The goal: to give them a clearer picture of Johor’s economic direction and ongoing progress in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“These discussions are important to ensure investor confidence continues to be maintained, while also keeping Johor’s development momentum strong,” Lee shared.

Establishing investor confidence

By inviting analysts from both Malaysia and Singapore, Johor is showing that this meeting is an important endeavour for the development of JS-SEZ; making sure that investors have trust and confidence by way of this meeting demonstrates that Johor remains open, reliable, and ready to do business right away, the right way.

See also  Johor pioneers wastewater recycling for Tier 4 data centres in nation's first

For Singaporean investors, this matters a lot. The JS-SEZ is built to strengthen cross-border cooperation, giving companies the chance to tap into Johor’s lower land and operating costs while still staying tightly connected to Singapore’s financial ecosystem. In other words, it’s a win-win — affordable growth opportunities across the Causeway, without losing touch with Singapore’s strengths in finance and innovation.

Read related: Johor Menteri Besar reassures investors: Johor has sufficient water and power for SEZ growth

What’s in it for the people

But these meetings aren’t just about boardrooms and balance sheets. Lee pointed out that Johor’s real goal is to make sure ordinary people feel the benefits too. Better investor confidence is likely to attract more projects, and that translates into new jobs, stronger economic growth, and better development across the state. This will eventually lead to tangible results for the people.

JB’s rise could also bring other benefits for Singaporeans; from more cross-border business partnerships to improved connectivity under the JS-SEZ, the impact could make it easier for Singaporeans to work, invest, or even live part of their lives in Johor while staying linked to home.

See also  Johor royalty and ASEAN leaders join Singapore’s 60th National Day Parade

“With the support of our regional strategic partners, we are confident that Johor will continue to emerge as a major investment destination in the region,” Lee said.

Johor isn’t just pitching to investors; it’s building a case for a stronger, more connected future with Singapore.

Read also: Johor pauses data centre project in first stop-work order after complaints, reassures digital push stays on track

