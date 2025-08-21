‘Everyday it’s like this’: Netizens vent frustrations on Causeway traffic and share survival tips

JOHOR BAHRU: Another weekend, another grind at the Causeway. Thousands of commuters were once again stuck in long lines on both sides of the border, with clearance times stretching to nearly three hours.

For many, this gridlock is nothing new. With ongoing upgrades at Johor’s Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) complex and Singapore’s long-term plans to expand the Woodlands Checkpoint, travellers are told relief is on the horizon — but in the meantime, patience is running thin.

Netizens: “Everyday it’s like this”

Frustrations spilled onto social media as weary commuters shared their daily struggles. “Everyday it’s like this,” one netizen wrote bluntly, capturing the sense of exhaustion that many Causeway regulars feel. For workers who make the crossing twice daily, this routine has become a draining part of life.

Others tried to show appreciation for those who endure it. “It’s what you do to earn money. Thank you for your work and enduring,” one commenter said, acknowledging the sacrifices of thousands of Malaysians who wake before dawn to make it to their jobs in Singapore.

Safety concerns were also raised. “Driving motorcycle is too dangerous. One accident and it’s over!” a Facebook user warned, highlighting the risks faced by riders who weave through traffic in hopes of saving time.

Some netizens called for structural change. “The two governments must discuss the expansion to add more roads and ease traffic!” one frustrated user urged. While both Singapore and Malaysia have long-term plans to improve infrastructure — such as Singapore’s fivefold Woodlands expansion and the upcoming RTS Link — commuters say they can’t afford to wait years for smoother journeys.

Others took a different stance, suggesting a lifestyle rethink. “You can choose to come back to Malaysia and work from there,” one netizen commented, a reflection of how the endless jams are pushing some to consider relocating instead of enduring the border chaos.

Through it all, one simple sentiment cut through the noise: “Hope everyone is kept safe.” Even in frustration, travellers expressed care for the safety and well-being of fellow commuters.

Survival tips for Causeway commuters

Until the bigger fixes arrive, daily travellers continue to find small ways to cope. It’s also recommended that commuters carry with them bottles of water and snacks on hand, especially for families and children stuck in long lines.

It’s also recommended that commuters avoid peak hours, especially on early mornings before 7 a.m. and evenings after 6 p.m., which can shave off precious time, although this isn’t always an option for those with strict work schedules. Carpooling or considering off-peak travel days, such as mid-week instead of weekends, are also common strategies.

Safety experts also emphasise the importance of protective gear and patience, even when traffic seems endless. The temptation to speed ahead is strong, but as one netizen put it, “One accident and it’s over.”

While the jams remain a daily reality, what shines through is the resilience of Causeway commuters — finding ways to endure, to support one another, and to keep going despite the grind.

