Netizens praise ICA officers after 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: It was another big win for border security this week, and Singaporeans are loving it. On Aug 13, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint stopped a Malaysia-registered lorry for checks and uncovered a massive stash: more than 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside boxes of bottled and canned drinks.

The case has since been handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation. Posting about the bust on Facebook yesterday, ICA reminded Singaporeans that as “Guardians of Our Borders,” they’re committed to keeping trade and travel safe while making sure contraband doesn’t sneak through.

“Good job ICA!” — Netizens react

Singaporeans didn’t hold back their praise. Flooding ICA’s Facebook post were dozens of supportive comments cheering the officers on.

“Thank you, ICA officers for keeping our border safe and, as importantly, against smugglers,” one netizen wrote. Another chimed in, “Huge haul! Good job!” while someone else kept it short and sweet: “Good job for keeping Singapore safe!”

Many said the seizure showed exactly why Singapore’s checkpoints are among the toughest in the world, and why smugglers stand little chance of getting through.

“Why always cigarettes?”

Of course, not everyone kept it serious. Some users poked fun at how often cigarette smuggling cases pop up in the news.

“Why is it always cigarettes?” one commenter asked. Another Facebook user wondered about the smugglers themselves:

“Funny, why these driver knew the chances of getting caught are so high, but still they try. Wonder how much are they paid? Or is it that only one out of 10 are getting caught, so they still try to smuggle?”

It’s a mix of humour and curiosity, but it also points to the bigger issue: the high demand and big profits that keep cigarette smugglers coming back, despite the huge risks.

Tough checkpoints, tougher officers

For many Singaporeans, the bust was a reassuring reminder of just how tight security is at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints. While cigarette smugglers keep trying their luck, netizens agreed that ICA officers are always one step ahead.

And if the flood of “Good job ICA!” comments is anything to go by, the people of Singapore definitely appreciate having their borders in safe hands. The case adds to a long list of cigarette seizures at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints, reinforcing the reputation of ICA officers as tireless guardians of Singapore’s borders.

