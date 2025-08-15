ICA finds over 4,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among bottled drinks in Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: What looked like a normal delivery of bottled drinks turned out to be one of the largest cigarette smuggling attempts of the month. And it didn’t get far past the Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 14), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) revealed that officers intercepted a Malaysia-registered lorry on Aug 11 after their image analysts noticed “anomalies” in its scanned image. The transport was sent for enhanced checks, where officers found over 4,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes being smuggled.

The case has since been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. ICA reiterated in its post that, as “Guardians of Our Borders”, it remains committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Praise, frustration, and calls for harsher punishment

Online reaction was quick to develop, with many praising ICA for their good work and quick action. Statements like “Good job, ICA” and “Superb” were repeated in the comment section, demonstrating that the public is appreciative of the checkpoint officers’ vigilance.

But not all remarks were congratulatory, as some netizens saw the incident as part of a larger problem with driver behaviour at the border. “No wonder some lorry drivers are so arrogant to other drivers,” one user wrote, suggesting that the lure of smuggling profits might explain certain attitudes on the road.

Others demanded tougher punishment, with one blunt call to “Please cane these smugglers”. Caning for customs offences may not be standard practice, but the sentiment shows public frustration with repeat smuggling attempts in the country. This gave rise to the belief that stronger deterrents are needed to address these developing problems.

Why it matters

Singapore’s high tobacco taxes are a deliberate public health and fiscal policy — designed to reduce smoking rates and fund healthcare — but they also make the country a prime target for cigarette smuggling. Every successful attempt not only compromises public health goals but also robs the government of significant tax revenue.

With 4,600 cartons of cigarettes seized in this case, the avoided duties would likely run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. That’s money that would otherwise support public services. Beyond the dollars, such smuggling also poses risks of fuelling black market networks that are harder to regulate.

This latest bust is another chapter in the ongoing cat-and-mouse game at Singapore’s borders, where smugglers try new tricks — and ICA works to stay one step ahead.

