Segamat house fire that killed elderly woman linked to Singapore-based debt scam syndicate, says Johor police

MALAYSIA: A suspected arson attack in Segamat, Johor, that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman has led to the arrest of a young couple allegedly hired by a Singapore-based loan shark.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the incident occurred on Jul 25, 2025, in Kampung Bukit Siput, where the victim was alone in her house when the fire broke out. Investigations revealed signs of deliberate ignition.

“A special task force was formed to probe the case, and it subsequently led to the arrest of the suspects – a 21-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend – in Subang Jaya, Selangor, a week after the incident,” Rahaman said, as reported by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), citing Bernama.

According to police, the Singaporean syndicate had allegedly hired the couple to set the blaze as a form of intimidation against the homeowner, who had defaulted on a loan. However, the victim herself had not taken the loan; it is believed a family member was involved.

Four investigation papers were submitted to the Johor legal adviser’s office, which instructed that the prosecution proceed.

According to FMT, the 21-year-old man is expected to face nine charges at the Segamat magistrates’ court under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code for causing death without intent, Section 436 for arson, and Section 507 for criminal intimidation. His girlfriend has been released on police bail and will serve as a prosecution witness.

Anger and outrage from the public

News of the arrest has sparked intense anger among netizens, many of whom demanded the harshest possible punishment for those involved. “Hang the man who gave the order,” one commenter wrote, while another simply said, “Give the death sentence.”

Others turned their attention to the alleged mastermind, calling for authorities to “go after the loan shark!” This sentiment was met with a reminder from another user that “the young couple is equally wrong — they could have refused to carry out the arson attack.”

The general tone online has been one of shock and fury, with many Malaysians expressing disbelief that an intimidation tactic tied to loan shark activities could escalate to such a deadly and senseless loss of life.

A chilling reminder for both regions

For people in Johor, it’s more than just another crime story — it’s a stark reminder that debt doesn’t just hurt the borrower. It can cause a ripple effect that could tear through families and even take the lives of innocent people.

With cross-border crime still making headlines, calls for stricter enforcement and tougher penalties for syndicates that operate across the Causeway have been growing. As the suspect prepares to face court, many are asking if justice will also catch up with the alleged mastermind in Singapore.

