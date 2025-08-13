ICA foils three chewing tobacco smuggling attempts in under two hours at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: On Aug 5, 2025, officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at Woodlands Checkpoint intercepted three separate attempts to smuggle chewing tobacco into Singapore — all within a span of less than two hours. The incidents, involving a lorry, a van, and a car, each concealed hundreds of packets of the banned product in various hidden compartments

The cases, revealed by ICA in a Facebook post today (Aug 13), show how quickly smugglers can line up their attempts — and how swiftly officers can shut them down.

Three busts in rapid succession

At around 5:30 p.m., ICA Image Analysts spotted anomalies in the scanned image of a Malaysia-registered lorry. When officers carried out an enhanced inspection, they uncovered 565 packets of chewing tobacco concealed in the lorry’s cabin compartment.

Just 30 minutes later, at 6:00 p.m., ICA officers inspected a Malaysia-registered van. Hidden beneath the rear passenger seats were 310 packets of chewing tobacco, carefully tucked away in an attempt to avoid detection.

By 6:50 p.m., a Singapore-registered car was flagged for enhanced checks. Officers discovered 450 packets of chewing tobacco, stashed in the spare tyre compartment and under the rear passenger seats.

All three cases have been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation. ICA emphasised its commitment to keeping Singapore’s borders safe, while making sure that legitimate trade and travel are not disrupted.

Netizens react with humour and praise

The news started a wave of online comments, with the majority praising ICA’s speed and precision. Many users commented short and direct messages — “Well done ICA” and “Great job ICA” were stated repeatedly. Others offered more personal encouragement, such as “Well done, Team ICA officers,” to acknowledge the teamwork behind the busts.

Some netizens added a touch of humour, suggesting that smugglers might soon resort to hiding contraband in unusual cargo. “Maybe they will try to put in other [transportation]! Our custom officers, well done, good job!” one user quipped, mixing praise with a tongue-in-cheek warning.

The general sentiment was clear: Singaporeans appreciate the vigilance of border officers, but they are also aware that smuggling attempts are constant — and methods are always evolving. For many, the busts were a reassuring reminder that ICA is not only alert to these tactics but quick to act when the signs appear.

Why this matters to Singaporeans

For most people, chewing tobacco might seem like a small item compared to other contraband, but Singapore bans its import, sale, and use for health reasons. Smuggling attempts like these are not just about breaking customs laws because they also risk undermining public health rules designed to keep harmful substances off the market.

With Singapore’s borders among the busiest in the world, these back-to-back interceptions highlight the importance of strong enforcement to keep illegal goods out. For Singaporeans, it’s a reminder that even small packets hidden in a lorry cabin or under a seat can carry big consequences — and that the officers at the checkpoint are the first line of defence.

