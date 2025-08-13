Cigarettes in tissue boxes: ICA found over 60 packets found in Malaysia-registered taxi at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Immigration officers at Woodlands Checkpoint stopped a Malaysia-registered taxi for a routine check on August 8, 2025. The taxi had just arrived from across the Causeway and was allegedly singled out for closer inspection.

Upon inspection, officers discovered several boxes inside the taxi that initially appeared to be ordinary tissue boxes but were actually found to contain over 60 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The ICA has since referred the issue to Singapore Customs, where investigations are ongoing.

Still an open case

No formal charges have been announced for now, and it remains unclear who was behind the smuggling attempt. Whether the driver, a passenger, or another party was responsible is something the ongoing investigation will have to determine.

For the ICA, this is all in a day’s work: balancing the need to facilitate daily cross-border travel while ensuring that illicit goods don’t slip past Singapore’s front gate.

Netizens weigh in — but all remains alleged

When ICA posted news of the bust online, it drew swift and divided reactions. Many commended the officers’ vigilance, with one comment praising: “Good job ICA! You’re doing a fantastic job in keeping our borders secure. Keep up the good work!”

Others were quick to defend the taxi driver. Some claimed to know him personally, insisting he would never knowingly take part in smuggling, though these are unverified claims at this stage. One commenter urged: “Please don’t make your own assumption, it’s not the driver’s fault. The passenger is the one who smuggled the cigarettes without the driver’s knowledge.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying: “This taxi driver, I know him. He’s a good guy and won’t do such a thing.”

There were also calls for more precise reporting to avoid misinterpretations. As one pointed out: “Singaporean uncle smuggles using Malaysian taxi. Should mention in headline, I think, to avoid reader confusion.”

It is important to note that all these remarks are public opinions and that nothing has been proven. The facts, including who was actually responsible, will only be established once investigations by Singapore Customs conclude.

A reminder for cross-border travellers

Whether or not the driver was involved, the incident has become a cautionary tale for both commuters and commercial drivers crossing between Singapore and Malaysia. As investigations continue, it highlights a reality that anyone transporting goods across the border, even unknowingly, can find themselves caught up in serious legal trouble.

For now, the tissue boxes at the heart of this case are evidence, not everyday cab fare. And somewhere in Singapore Customs’ secure storage, more than 60 packets of cigarettes sit as proof that when it comes to border security, even the smallest details can raise a red flag.

