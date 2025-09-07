// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, September 7, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Jia Yi Tee - 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

Earlier start for cross-border buses 160 and 170/170X from JB Checkpoint from Sept 15

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: From September 15, 2025, passengers travelling from Johor Bahru to Singapore will be able to catch cross-border buses 160 and 170/170X a little earlier in the morning.

On weekdays, excluding public holidays, the first bus for both services will now leave Johor Bahru Checkpoint (bus stop 46219) at 4:50 a.m., ten minutes earlier than the current 5:00 a.m. start.

What this means for commuters

For thousands of people who cross the Causeway daily for work or school, those extra 10 minutes could make a real difference. An earlier first bus gives commuters more breathing space to clear immigration, get ahead of the morning crowd, and reach their destinations on time.

Services 160 and 170/170X are among the busiest cross-border routes, linking Johor Bahru with key points in Singapore such as Kranji MRT, Queen Street Terminal, and Bukit Batok. The new schedule is expected to give early travellers more flexibility and a smoother start to their day.

See also  Singaporeans praise ‘old timer’ bus captain for helping elderly auntie with her wheelchair
Photo: SBS Transit SG Official Website

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Circle Line to close early and open late on weekends until December for CCL6 testing

SINGAPORE: You might have noticed that the Circle Line,...

Why doesn’t Singapore have a full Transport Minister yet?

SINGAPORE: With the increasing frequency of train disruptions, some...

IPS GE2025 survey: Younger voters chose status quo, but WP more credible to S’poreans age 21-29

SINGAPORE: The Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) published the...

Foreign-registered vehicles under scrutiny as Singapore cracks down on illegal cross-border transport

SINGAPORE: More than 100 foreign-registered vehicles have been investigated...

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

© The Independent Singapore