Saturday, September 6, 2025
Photo: Facebook / Jia Yi Tee - 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

Earlier first bus for service 950 from JB Checkpoint starting September 15

Merzsam Singkee
Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Starting September 15 2025, the first departure of bus service 950 from Johor Bahru Checkpoint (bus stop 46219) will be moved up by 10 minutes. On weekdays (excluding public holidays), the first bus will now leave at 4:50 a.m., instead of the current 5:00 a.m.

Service 950 operates on a cross-border loop between Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange (Woodlands Regional Interchange) and JB Sentral Bus Terminal, passing through key points including Marsiling MRT, Woodlands Checkpoint, and Johor Bahru Checkpoint before reaching JB Sentral.

The earlier start is expected to improve connectivity for early cross-border commuters, including workers and students needing to enter Singapore before the morning rush. As one of the key public transport links across the Causeway, it also supports smoother travel and better traffic management at one of the world’s busiest land crossings.

Travellers are encouraged to check the MyTransport.SG app, SMRT Connect, or official bus stop information boards for the latest service timings and updates before planning their journeys. They can also check on Facebook community groups where real-time traffic updates are also posted.

Photo: Facebook / SMRT

