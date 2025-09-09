Incentives rolled out to ease NEL peak-hour crush with re-mode and re-time options through Travel Smart Journeys Programme

SINGAPORE: If you live in the northeast and squeeze onto the North East Line (NEL) every morning, you’re not alone. The pre-work crush has long been part of daily life for commuters from Punggol, Sengkang, and Hougang, where trains fill up quickly and crowds start forming before sunrise.

To help take the edge off the morning rush, the Travel Smart Journeys (TSJ) programme is offering commuters new ways to “re-time” or “re-mode” their journeys, offering fare savings, reward points, and potentially a smoother start to the day.

How it works: Re-mode and re-time

The idea is simple: shift some commuters out of the busiest 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. window, either by changing when they travel or how they travel. In return, they’ll be rewarded with points that can be redeemed for travel credits.

Re-mode: Instead of squeezing into the NEL, commuters can hop onto selected express buses such as Service 43e or City Direct services like 654, 660, 660M, 666, 671, 672, 673, 675, and 676. If they board and alight at specific stops, they’ll earn points worth up to 80% of their fare.

Re-time: For those who prefer to stick with the train, simply travelling earlier (before 7:15 a.m.) or later (after 8:45 a.m.) from certain stations can also rack up similar rewards. The percentage of rewards depends on the exact time; for instance, 80% off fares for pre-peak (before 7:15 a.m.) or 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. trips, and 40% for the “shoulder” slots right after the peak.

In some cases, commuters can combine both options where they catch an eligible bus and they are travelling outside peak hours, meaning they can both re-mode and re-time. In this case, they can still enjoy the higher of the two incentive rates.

What this means for commuters

For the everyday commuter, these incentives might not completely erase the pain of peak-hour travel, but they could make a noticeable difference. Imagine swapping a packed train ride for a quieter express bus, while also saving a chunk off your fare, or leaving the house 20 minutes earlier to get rewarded for a more comfortable ride.

For example, an adult who re-modes by taking Bus 43e instead of the train could save around S$2.06 worth of rewards on a S$2.58 fare. Even students and seniors benefit, with similar discounts relative to their fares.

And while the sums may not sound huge at first, the points add up over weeks of daily travel. With 500 points equating to S$5 in travel credits (redeemable via the SimplyGo app), frequent users could see regular fare savings.

Easing the squeeze

Beyond individual savings, the bigger aim is to spread out commuter demand so that not everyone is fighting for the same train at the same time. If enough people enrol and change their habits, the NEL could see less overcrowding during peak time. This, in turn, may benefit all commuters, including those who cannot adjust their schedules.

The scheme has already been running in other parts of Singapore with some success, and expanding it to the northeast reflects where the pinch is felt most. For residents in Punggol, Sengkang and Hougang, the TSJ programme is essentially a nudge to rethink their morning routines in exchange for real rewards.

How to sign up

Those keen to give it a shot can enrol through the SimplyGo app. Eligibility depends on travel patterns: commuters must have tapped into the NEL (or Punggol/Sengkang LRT) at least six weekdays between 7:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. in the past month.

Once enrolled, reward points are automatically tracked and credited, with cash rewards going straight back to travel cards.

A small shift, but a big difference

Ultimately, the TSJ programme is about small changes adding up. For the commuter, it’s a chance to save money and escape the worst of the morning crowds. For the system as a whole, it’s a way to ease pressure on one of Singapore’s busiest lines.

And for anyone who’s ever stood shoulder-to-shoulder on an NEL train during peak hours, even a little breathing room can feel like a big win.

