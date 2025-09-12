// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Facebook / 慧敏 (敏兒) - 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站
Rain or shine: Bus driver wins hearts by sheltering passengers with umbrellas

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Anyone who has ever been caught in a sudden downpour knows the feeling of having their shoes soaked, clothes clinging to themselves, and having their umbrellas stubbornly refuse to open. For commuters rushing to catch a bus, rainy days can feel like an obstacle course.

However, one bus driver has been quietly turning these stressful moments into small acts of kindness; instead of just sticking to the wheel, he has been stepping out at every stop with umbrellas in hand, helping to shelter passengers as they board the bus. His goal is simple: keeping them dry and comfortable, even if it means getting a little wet himself.

He does more than shield commuters from the rain. With gentle reminders like “ring the bell early,” he explains that he has to brake more gently because of the weather. It is a small detail, but it shows the care of someone who wants every ride to be not just safe, but reassuring.

A bus ride that feels like kindness

For passengers, these gestures mean more than just staying dry. They turn an ordinary commute into a reminder that kindness still exists in every day. On a cold, rainy morning, something as simple as being handed an umbrella can feel like a hug in disguise.

Online, many people were quick to applaud him. One netizen shared: “I met a bus driver once who waited every time they saw someone running.” Another said, “It’s nice to have such a good driver.” Others didn’t need words. Instead, they filled the comments with emojis of hearts, smiles, and thumbs-up, the digital equivalent of clapping for a job well done.

Keeping passengers warm

It’s not just about safe driving because what makes him special is the way he shows care for the people on board. In his bus, passengers are not just strangers passing through; they are looked after, even if it is only for a few minutes.

Rain or shine, his small acts of kindness stay with people long after they leave. Those who step off his bus take more than a dry umbrella with them. They leave with the warmth of knowing someone cared.

