Pawrent questions ban on pets in public transport, calls for pilot scheme on LRTs—Netizens sound out

SINGAPORE: Every pawrent knows the struggle: juggling leashes, carriers, water bottles, and the family dog while walking across neighbourhoods just to reach a park, vet, or grooming salon. By the time they arrive, both human and pet are already drained.

This week, one netizen put that everyday frustration into words, asking if it was time for Singapore to re-examine the long-standing ban on pets in public transport. Their suggestion? Try a pilot scheme on the less-crowded LRTs in areas like Punggol, Sengkang, Tengah, and Choa Chu Kang, where ridership is low during late mornings and afternoons.

“Can’t MOT allow short distance travelling on LRT for pets on diapers, carriers and on muzzle as an experiment?” the post read, pointing to how other cities such as Bangkok, New York, and Hong Kong already allow pets on trains.

However, in Singapore, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) has stood firm since 2023, when then Transport Minister S. Iswaran explained that pets would not be allowed due to concerns over allergies, limited space, and the inconvenience to fellow commuters.

That hasn’t stopped the debate. The post quickly lit up with comments, showing just how divided Singaporeans remain on this issue.

Pawrents say: Why not?

For some, the answer is simple. If done responsibly, why shouldn’t pets ride along?

“Pets should be allowed onto public transport, but it must be properly ‘secured.’ Why not?” one commenter asked, capturing a pragmatic view. Rules can exist, but they don’t have to mean an outright ban.

Others compared Singapore to the wider world. “SG is way behind compared to European cities for pets on public transport and cycling. Even for guide dogs, they are already having issues. SG just can’t be accepting,” wrote another. For them, the debate isn’t only about convenience but also about whether Singapore is ready to modernise and embrace inclusivity in public spaces.

Another suggestion hit on a compromise: “Pets should be allowed if they are safe to commuters.” To these netizens, safeguards like muzzles, diapers, or carriers could be the middle ground, giving pawrents some relief without making fellow commuters uncomfortable.

Commuters say: Not on board

Others, however, felt that allowing pets on trains and buses would create more problems than it solves.

One blunt reply read: “How about no, and call a pet-friendly taxi.” The view here is clear: Alternative options like GrabPet already exist, and public transport shouldn’t be stretched to accommodate what’s ultimately a private choice.

Even some pet owners said they understood the ban. “We are a multi-racial country, must be considerate… people are genuinely afraid of pets… There are allergies,” one dog owner explained, before suggesting that if change were to happen, it should be in very controlled ways, like designated cabins for pets, and only during off-peak hours.

Others were more direct: “Sorry to say, but I’m also against pets allowed in public transport. Putting aside pet behaviour issues like peeing, pooing, biting, barking, etc., just the fur alone is a headache… Keeping pets is your choice. Don’t make your problem become our problem.”

For this group, the line is clear: Bringing pets into crowded shared spaces risks creating inconvenience for everyone else.

A furry future?

Amid the serious back-and-forth, one comment struck a lighter note: “Talk to your MP, Ms Sun Xueling. She is now the Senior Minister for Transport.” It was half in jest, but also a reminder that meaningful policy shifts will ultimately come down to Parliament, not just public sentiment.

For now, the rule remains unchanged: No pets on buses, MRTs, or LRTs, yet the passionate online exchange shows this is more than just a transport issue.

For pawrents, it’s about recognising pets as part of the family and making daily routines just a little easier. For others, it’s about protecting the harmony of shared spaces in a diverse and densely packed city.

Whether Singapore will one day experiment with pet-only cabins or off-peak allowances remains to be seen. However, the debate itself says a lot about Singapore: a city still figuring out how to balance convenience, inclusivity, and consideration for its community.

