‘VVIP’ uncle turns MRT cabin into his living room, netizens joke over ‘flight simulator’ antics

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever squeezed into an MRT cabin during rush hour, you’ll know how precious every inch of standing space can be. That’s why a video of an elderly man in a wheelchair, casually taking up a large section of the walkway, struck such a chord online.

The viral clip, which was uploaded to Facebook on Sept 5, has been viewed over 200 thousand times, with over 400 comments and 1,000 reactions. It showed an uncle parked in the middle of the cabin beside the MRT door, his chair angled in a way that left little room for fellow commuters to manoeuvre.

Netizens have a field day

Singaporeans, known for their wit when it comes to viral commuter moments, quickly jumped in with a flood of tongue-in-cheek comments. One commenter joked, “I’m going to push my massage chair onto MRT liao,” imagining a future where home furniture becomes part of daily commutes. Another quipped that the man seemed to be gaming, saying, “Uncle playing flight simulator. He is the pilot trying to take off.”

Others took the comedy even further. “Is he waiting for the dentist or gynaecologist?” one wrote, while another deadpanned that the uncle “thought he’s a Teapot.” The exaggerated comparisons turned the video into a full-blown meme fest.

Not all jokes, though

Of course, not everyone was laughing. Some pointed out the safety risks of such positioning in a moving train. “One sudden brake. He is going to see his creator,” one concerned user warned. Another wondered about his own comfort, asking, “Are you even comfortable sitting like that?”

These comments reflect the fine balance between humour and genuine concern that often plays out in Singapore’s online spaces: people poke fun, but they also highlight real issues about safety and courtesy.

A commuter dilemma that’s familiar to many

This isn’t the first time public transport etiquette has gone viral. From passengers hogging priority seats to commuters lugging oversized items onto trains, public transport often becomes the stage for everyday dramas. The wheelchair uncle is just the latest chapter in a long-running saga of “only in Singapore” commuter moments.

While wheelchair users have every right to designated spaces on trains, how those spaces are used can sometimes cause tension during peak hours. Moreover, in a city where everyone is rushing somewhere, even small inconveniences become big talking points online.

A laugh, but also a reminder

In the end, most Singaporeans seemed to take the incident with a mix of laughter and light criticism. The humour softened the edges of what might otherwise have been a heated debate. And maybe that’s the point: in a packed MRT, a little good-natured humour might just make the squeeze more bearable.

Read also: Earlier start for cross-border buses 160 and 170/170X from JB Checkpoint from Sept 15