ICA foils two e-vaporiser smuggling attempts at Changi Airport T4 in a single day

SINGAPORE: Two women were caught trying to smuggle e-vaporisers and nearly 2,400 heat sticks into Singapore in two separate incidents at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on September 6, 2025, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted on their Facebook page yesterday.

The ICA said the cases were detected through stepped-up checks at the airport, part of ongoing efforts to crack down on the illegal import of vaping products.

At about 1:45 p.m., ICA officers directed a female Romanian traveller for enhanced checks after assessing that she could be carrying prohibited items. A search revealed almost 1,200 heat-not-burn tobacco sticks and two e-vaporisers hidden in her belongings.

Later that night, at 11:55 p.m., a female Korean work permit holder was profiled for further checks. When asked by officers if she had items to declare, including e-vaporisers, she replied that she did not. A thorough search of her bags, however, uncovered a similar stash: almost 1,200 heat sticks and two e-vaporisers.

Both cases have been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

ICA stressed that border security plays a key role in enforcement against e-vaporisers, which are banned in Singapore. The authority added that it remains committed to safeguarding the country’s borders through strict checks and enforcement.

Netizen reactions

Online, Singaporeans and even regional neighbours weighed in quickly on the foiled smuggling attempts. Some were blunt in their assessment, with one user summing up the incidents in just two words: “One word: smuggling.”

Others applauded ICA for its vigilance. “Well done, they should check [even] more [people],” one netizen wrote, while another added simply: “Thank you, ICA!”

The praise even came from across the border, with a Malaysian commenter saying, “Massive respect, I’m from Malaysia,” showing how ICA’s enforcement efforts are noticed beyond Singapore.

The two incidents at Changi Airport highlight how enforcement at Singapore’s borders remains the first line of defence against prohibited items like e-vaporisers. Even if some foreign nationals view them as minor contraband, ICA’s implementation and stance send a strong message: Singapore will not tolerate these e-vaporisers.

With support from the public and recognition even from abroad, the agency’s work underlines a larger truth: that border security is not just about stopping contraband, but about protecting the health, safety, and trust of everyone in Singapore.

