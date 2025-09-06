// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Singapore
Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore NewsLaw
2 min.Read

Over 1,500 e-vaporisers seized at Singapore checkpoints in stepped-up ICA enforcement

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: If you thought you could slip an e-vaporiser past immigration checks, think again. In just four days, officers at Singapore’s land checkpoints pulled in a haul of more than 1,500 e-vaporisers and related components, underscoring how tightly the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has been watching the gates.

From Sept 1 to Sept 4, ICA detected 123 cases of travellers caught with the banned devices or quietly ditching them into disposal bins before inspection. According to ICA’s Facebook post on Sept 5, about 70% of those cases involved short-term visitors, while the other 30% were Singapore residents, from citizens to permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

Why the crackdown matters

For Singapore, vaping has long been off-limits. As of Sept 1, the penalties became tougher. Anyone caught possessing, using, or importing an e-vaporiser now faces stiffer punishments. For foreigners, the stakes are even higher; repeat offenders risk bans from entering Singapore again, while long-term pass holders could see their permits revoked on a third strike, along with deportation.

It’s a zero-tolerance stance that shows how seriously Singapore takes the issue, and ICA framed it in simple terms: border security isn’t just about contraband or smuggling, but also about protecting the nation’s health and safety.

Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

Voices from the ground

The news stirred plenty of reactions online, with many Singaporeans cheering on the officers. “Good work, officers,” one comment read, while another chimed in: “ICA is the best.”

Others pointed out the health dangers that often get overlooked. “Very good. Many users don’t even know the things vaping can cause to their lungs. A popcorn lung is irreversible!”

Still, some were struck by how many travellers seemed willing to gamble despite the ban. “People still aren’t scared and are trying their luck. Good job, ICA!” wrote one netizen. Another wondered about the profile of those caught: “I wonder what is the age range of the group who were caught.”

Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

More than just confiscations

For commuters who cross the border daily, the sight of officers conducting checks is nothing unusual. But the sheer volume of seized devices in just a few days speaks to how vaping continues to creep across borders despite Singapore’s firm stance.

With ICA ramping up enforcement, the message is clear: e-vaporisers won’t make it past the checkpoints, and for those tempted to try, the cost could be far higher than the device itself.

