‘Drivers mark “arrived” but aren’t even there’: Netizens call for rider compensation in unfair ride-hailing experiences

SINGAPORE: For many Singaporeans, booking a ride-hailing service is supposed to be the quick fix to a hectic day and a reliable way to get from point A to point B without fuss. But more and more commuters say that what should be a convenience has instead become a source of stress, with drivers cancelling after making the commuters wait or marking themselves as “arrived” while nowhere near the pick-up point.

On Reddit, one frustrated rider summed up the feeling: “Drivers cancel after making us wait a long time, or they mark themselves as ‘arrived’ even though they aren’t actually at the pickup point yet, or worse, a significant distance away. As passengers, we’re already subject to cancellation and waiting fees, which I think is quite fair. I feel it would be fair if there were also some form of compensation for passengers when drivers waste our time like this.”

The post struck a chord, with many sharing their own stories of rides that turned sour before they even began.

A waiting game that feels one-sided

One netizen described waiting half an hour, only for the driver to vanish. “The driver actually drove away from us. We waited for 30 minutes before he cancelled. Feedback to Grab and after their investigation, their response was a strike on the driver’s record as corrective action.”

For the passenger, the time lost was more than just an inconvenience. In the end, the platform’s action felt like a slap on the wrist, which was hardly equal to the disruption caused.

Others said the behaviour isn’t accidental. “Some drivers purposely refuse to move, or they drive to other places … in hopes of you running out of patience, and initiate a cancel so as not to affect their ratings,” one person claimed.

Why riders feel short-changed

The sense of unfairness comes from how penalties are currently structured. Passengers are charged waiting or cancellation fees if they keep drivers waiting, but when the situation is reversed, there’s no equivalent compensation.

Some believe drivers exploit this imbalance. One Facebook commenter suggested that drivers who see better fares elsewhere sometimes pull tricks to avoid cancellations counting against them: “The driver probably saw another platform has a better price, so they use this stunt.”

Another piece of advice from a jaded commuter was more combative, suggesting that riders should fire with fire instead. They stated: “Don’t cancel. Find another way to get to your location. He can’t make money if he doesn’t cancel your ride.”

This comment reflects the growing sense that riders must game the system too, just to protect themselves.

Time lost, patience tested

For working adults rushing to meetings, parents wrangling kids, or anyone simply trying to get home, these delays can derail more than just travel plans. What should have been an easy service often turns into an unfortunate nightmare filled with frustration.

Furthermore, with ride-hailing already becoming pricier, many feel that wasted time adds insult to injury. The balance of accountability still tilts heavily towards passengers; as it stands, passengers already shoulder most of the burden, but still suffer the consequences in case of cancellations.

A call for accountability

The discussion on Reddit echoed a common plea: platforms should rethink how they protect riders. If commuters are penalised for late cancellations, perhaps drivers who leave passengers stranded should also face consequences beyond a strike on record.

Whether through compensation for lost time, stricter enforcement, or even more transparent driver monitoring, netizens say they simply want fairness restored.

Until then, the advice circulating among weary riders seems to be to brace for hiccups and to keep a backup plan ready. Because when the app says “your driver has arrived,” too many have learnt the hard way that it doesn’t always mean what it should.

