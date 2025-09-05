App bookings and more pick-up points on the table as Singapore reviews cross-border taxi services

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever tried booking a cab across the Causeway, you’ll know the drill. Singapore taxis can only take you to Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru, while Malaysian taxis are restricted to Ban San Street Terminal here. For families, the elderly, or those rushing to meetings, this rigid setup often feels like it falls short.

That could soon change. In a move that could finally bring licensed taxis onto familiar ride-hailing platforms, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Sep 2) that authorities are reviewing the cross-border taxi framework, and one of the ideas being floated is app-based bookings, as reported by CNA.

More flexibility on the cards

In a meeting last week with Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, Senior Minister of State Sun Xueling, industry associations and drivers’ groups, LTA, and the Ministry of Transport (MOT) discussed how to make the system more commuter-friendly.

Besides app bookings, proposals included more designated pick-up and drop-off points, higher quotas, and even larger-capacity taxis to better serve big families and elderly passengers. LTA noted that “there are Singaporeans willing to pay for these services, and Singaporean drivers who are keen and able to serve this demand,” as quoted by CNA.

Fixing a system that feels outdated

As it stands, the framework has “limitations in passenger matching, drop-off and pick-up points, and clearance efficiency,” the National Taxi Association (NTA) and National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) said in a joint statement carried by CNA.

To address this, they’ve suggested dedicated lanes for faster taxi clearance and a more flexible system where cabs can drop off passengers anywhere but only pick up from designated points. That, they argue, would balance passenger convenience with regulatory oversight, CNA reported.

Why this matters for Singaporeans

For everyday commuters, these changes could mean shorter waiting times, smoother travel and far greater convenience. Large families who currently struggle with space could benefit from bigger vehicles, while elderly Singaporeans heading across the border to visit relatives would no longer need to navigate transfers at fixed terminals.

Business travellers also stand to gain because instead of juggling between ride-hailing apps and terminal queues, they could pre-book cross-border taxis for meetings in Johor Bahru, cutting down on lost time.

Perhaps most importantly, a more flexible and regulated framework would give Singaporeans safer options. With illegal operators currently filling the gap, LTA noted that regularising services will not only meet demand but also protect passengers with clear pricing and proper oversight, as reported by CNA.

Keeping illegal operators in check

The review is also about plugging gaps that illegal operators have been exploiting. Point-to-point services offered without approval have created unfair competition and safety risks. Associations warned that the uneven playing field, shaped by different costs of living, exchange rates and vehicle prices between the two countries, needs to be levelled.

One proposal is to require all cross-border taxis, regardless of registration, to meet the same standards. That means rules on vehicle age, window tints, modifications, outstanding fines, and the mandatory use of fare meters with receipts for transparency, according to CNA.

What commuters are saying

Not everyone is waiting quietly on the sidelines. Some netizens have already weighed in with their own ideas and encouragement.

One comment captured the general mood: “It’s good to start [late] than to never start [at all]. Good luck, everyone.”

Other people focused on the practical steps they may take. “For a start, LTA can allow Singapore taxis to pick up passengers from any point in Singapore but still drop off at a designated JB point,” one suggestion went.

Insurance coverage was also flagged as an issue. “LTA must also look at the insurance coverage of foreign vehicles on a Singapore road, and when accidents occur, reporting and claiming must have a clear and seamless process.”

These comments reflect both optimism and concern, showing that while commuters welcome change, they want it done with safeguards in place.

A service ready for its next chapter

The NTA and NPHVA are hopeful that change will encourage more drivers to sign up. “We hope this revamp will encourage more local taxis, including larger capacity vehicles, to join the cross-border taxi service, creating a sustainable model that benefits passengers, our workers, and Singapore’s economy,” they said, CNA reported.

For now, Singapore has ruled out fully liberalising cross-border ride-hailing. But with app bookings and more pick-up points on the table, commuters may soon find the journey across the Causeway not just smoother, but finally tailored to how people actually travel.

