ICA warns of heavy traffic at land checkpoints during September school holidays

SINGAPORE: If you’re planning to head across the Causeway during the upcoming September school holidays, be prepared for a test of patience. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned that from Sep 5 to Sep 15, travellers should expect heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

In an advisory carried by Channel News Asia (CNA), ICA cautioned that immigration clearance will likely take much longer than usual. The September break has long been one of the busiest travel windows of the year, with families and day-trippers making their way to Johor Bahru and beyond.

Long queues are nothing new

ICA pointed to the recent National Day weekend as a glimpse of what’s to come. Between Aug 8 and Aug 11, nearly 2 million people crossed the land checkpoints. According to CNA, on Aug 8 alone, over 558,000 travellers cleared immigration, which was a record surge that left car travellers waiting up to three hours to get through.

For those who rely on the Causeway daily, the sight of brake lights stretching into the horizon is familiar. However, during the school holidays, the queues grow even longer, and even the most seasoned commuters know it will test their patience.

Tips to ease the journey

In its advisory, ICA encouraged travellers to plan ahead. Checking traffic updates before setting off could help avoid the worst of the jams, and those willing to give up the wheel altogether might find that cross-border buses provide a smoother ride. ICA also noted that travellers can now generate QR codes using the MyICA mobile app for faster, passport-less clearance. Still, passports should be kept on hand, as they may be required somewhere else.

Beyond official advice, Causeway veterans have their own tried-and-tested survival strategies. Many swear by bringing snacks and water, knowing that hunger or thirst only makes a long wait feel longer. A fully charged phone and a power bank can also make the difference between boredom and a bearable journey, especially when streaming a favourite show or podcast.

Families travelling with children often come armed with colouring books or small games to fend off restlessness, while many commuters also keep tabs on real-time traffic updates through Facebook groups and Telegram channels. As one regular quipped during a past jam, the real essentials are simple: “snacks and patience.”

Important reminders from ICA

ICA also issued practical reminders to keep journeys smooth. Travellers should check that their passports have at least six months’ validity, while short-term visitors must submit their Singapore Arrival Card within three days before arriving. Singapore permanent residents are urged to confirm that their re-entry permits have been transferred to any renewed passport.

For drivers, ensuring that Vehicle Entry Permits and insurance are valid is a must. ICA also stressed that those with outstanding fines may be denied entry, and reminded travellers not to bring prohibited or controlled items across the border.

In its statement, ICA appealed for cooperation at checkpoints. “We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline,” the authority said, as quoted by CNA. “ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply.”

Patience as the real passport

For many Singaporeans, the Causeway crawl is almost a shared rite of passage. Long queues, tired sighs and creative ways of passing time have become part of the culture of cross-border travel.

With ICA’s reminder, the message is clear: prepare well, pack wisely, and brace for delays. Because when it comes to the September school holidays, the only guaranteed ticket across the Causeway, besides your passport, is an unending source of patience.

