Causeway crawl: Severe traffic congestion seen as checks for smuggled goods tightened

JOHOR BAHRU: Commuters bracing for the usual weekday jam across the Johor–Singapore Causeway were met with a surprise twist late on Tuesday night (technically very early Wednesday morning).

While no official statement was issued, many suspected that the congestion was linked to stepped-up checks by Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA). The heightened scrutiny comes in the wake of several recent cases involving smuggled cigarettes, vapes and other contraband, with officers uncovering ingenious hiding spots ranging from modified tyres to secret compartments.

A chorus of commuter voices

Online, many commuters painted a picture of equal parts frustration, resignation and dry humour. Some took the pragmatic route, offering tongue-in-cheek solutions for those caught in the gridlock. “Just tell your boss that you don’t feel well, if you have to cross such traffic,” one commuter suggested, hinting that a sick day might be the only realistic option. This remark, while sarcastic, shows how exhausting it is to experience such congestion repeatedly.

Others urged patience, reminding fellow motorists that the checks were part of a broader effort to keep Singapore secure. “Be patient,” a short but firm comment read, while another wrote, “Good job, ICA,” applauding the officers’ vigilance.

A more sincere and empathetic comment came from another Facebook user who posted: “God kindly keep everyone there safe, peace, harmony & healthy in their daily life journeys, please” – a reminder that behind the complaints lies a shared hope for safety and calm amidst the daily grind.

Still, not all were in a forgiving mood. “Too many people smuggling stuff into SG,” one frustrated traveller remarked, pointing to the root cause of why the checks were stepped up in the first place.

Read related: ICA foils cigarette smuggling bid at Woodlands, 350 cartons hidden in tyres

What it means for Singapore

For Singaporeans, the effects of such delays go beyond longer commutes. Heavy traffic on the Causeway may translate into workers and students arriving late, appointments being missed, and businesses facing problems in their operations. For those living in Johor but employed in Singapore, this level of traffic can mean an entire day thrown off course because they have to adjust their schedules to accommodate such an event.

The tightened checks, while aimed at safeguarding the island from illegal goods, highlight the fragile balance between security and smooth travel. For ICA, the challenge is constant: keeping borders safe without paralysing the daily flow of tens of thousands of commters who depend on the Causeway.

Read also: Hungry commuter jokes ‘consider being full first’ before driving back across the Causeway