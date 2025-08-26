// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Photo: Facebook / 岑晓殷 (for illustration purposes only)
In the HoodMalaysia
2 min.Read

Hungry commuter jokes ‘consider being full first’ before driving back across the Causeway

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: The Causeway jams have long been a source of sighs, memes, and groans for daily travellers, but one commuter recently turned the ordeal into comedy gold.

Posting a tongue-in-cheek update alongside photos of bumper-to-bumper traffic, the driver humorously advised fellow motorists to “consider being full first” before attempting the journey back to Malaysia from Singapore. The remark quickly struck a chord online, where hungry bellies and endless queues are all too familiar for border crossers.

Finding laughter in the jam

For regular commuters, the advice felt painfully accurate. Hours spent inching forward in the slow crawl often mean stomachs growling before cars even hit Johor Bahru. Some netizens joked that it should be “official survival advice” for anyone daring to cross during peak hours.

Others chimed in with their own experiences, from stashing snacks in the car to daydreaming about supper in Johor while stuck halfway across the bridge. In true Causeway fashion, the humour wasn’t just about hunger, but about solidarity. When traffic feels endless, laughter sometimes feels like the only way to keep spirits up.

The daily struggle

It’s no secret that the Singapore–Johor Causeway is one of the busiest border crossings in the world. For those who commute daily for work, study, or even a simple shopping trip, the unpredictability of the traffic is part of life. One moment it’s smooth sailing, the next, you’re staring at red brake lights for hours.

In that sense, the viral remark reflects more than just a joke; it captures a truth every Causeway traveller knows: patience, snacks, and a sense of humour are essential.

Tips for commuters: How to survive the Causeway crawl

While the hungry commuter’s advice is simple enough, there are some practical ways Singaporeans and Malaysians can make the experience a little easier:

  • Eat before you go: Take the viral advice seriously and don’t start crossing the Causeway on an empty stomach. You may have to wait there for a while.
  • Pack light snacks and water: Granola bars or biscuits can make a world of difference mid-jam, especially for those who are riding public transport.
  • Check traffic updates: Apps and community groups usually share real-time conditions at the Causeway and Second Link.
  • Time your journey wisely: If possible, avoid known peak hours, especially Friday evenings and Sunday nights.
  • Keep entertained: Audiobooks, playlists, and podcasts can help pass the time (for passengers, of course).
At the end of the day, the Causeway jam may be unavoidable, but as this commuter reminded everyone, the journey can be made just a little better with a full stomach, a bit of patience, and the ability to laugh through the chaos.

