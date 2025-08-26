‘Queue-cutters are more violent than the queue’: Commuter’s joke about Causeway jam hits home

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: For many regulars on the Johor-Singapore Causeway, traffic jams are part of daily life, but one commuter’s tongue-in-cheek observation has turned into a viral moment online, capturing both the frustration and humour of those long waits at the border.

In a Facebook post that has since gained traction, the commuter quipped that “the people who cut in the queue are said to be more violent than the people in the queue.” The remark, delivered half in jest, was accompanied by a resigned follow-up: “I accept the loss.”

Humour in hardship

The Causeway is no ordinary road. It’s a test of character, a marathon of patience, and, for some, a daily crash course in Zen philosophy, but throw in a few queue-cutters, and suddenly the border feels less like a traffic jam and more like an episode of Survivor: Causeway Edition.

The now-viral quip, that “queue-cutters are more violent than the queue itself,” hit home because it captures what every driver has seen: that one fearless individual who thinks the painted white line is merely a suggestion. The rest of us stew in our lanes, clutching our passports, while silently auditioning for sainthood.

Netizens couldn’t resist piling on. “They’re not embarrassed. You’re more embarrassed for them,” one commenter said, proving that queue-cutters may have lost their shame, but bystanders are left carrying it like unpaid emotional baggage. Another joker took the pragmatic route: “Just do it yourself, then.” Because apparently, when life gives you lemons, or in this case, lane hogs, the best option is to join them in citrusy lawlessness.

One commuter confessed to a full plot twist: “I just scolded him. Then I cut the line myself.” It’s the Causeway’s version of character development: anger at injustice, followed by… becoming the villain, and of course, for those less interested in nuance, there was the simple verdict: “Shame on these people.” Direct. Brutal. Effective.

In the end, the laughter online showed what seasoned border crossers already know: patience isn’t just a virtue on the Causeway — it’s a survival skill, right up there with having a full water bottle and knowing which Spotify playlist will last the wait. And if all else fails, there’s always Facebook, where misery loves company and the best way to survive a jam is to turn it into a joke.

More than the humour and sarcasm

Beyond the chuckles and sarcastic comments online, the reactions spoke to something deeper: a sense of solidarity among people who go through the same grind every day. The endless lines at the Causeway are more than just about traffic; they’re also about tired parents trying to keep kids calm in the backseat, workers inching forward after a long shift, and students hoping they won’t be late for class again.

The jokes, memes, and witty one-liners are more than just entertainment; instead, they’re also a means for commuters to cope and to remind each other that they’re not alone in their struggles. The viral quip about queue-cutters may be funny, but it also captures a quiet truth: when frustration is shared, laughter becomes a kind of relief.

For many, finding humour in the chaos is less about dismissing the problem and more about surviving it. After all, when the jam shows no signs of moving, sometimes the only option left is to laugh, shrug, and, as the commuter put it, simply “accept the loss.”

