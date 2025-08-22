// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Facebook / Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者 - Wei Ern (left) and Grab (right)
In the HoodMalaysia
2 min.Read

‘Cheaper to take a helicopter?’: Grab users react to fare glitch showing RM4,000 rides

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Recently, some Grab users in Malaysia and Singapore opened their apps to book a ride, only to be met with ridiculous fare rates, with short trips suddenly costing over RM1,000 (S$304).

The glitch, which Grab later clarified was a technical error, lasted only about 20 minutes before returning to normal rates, but in that brief window, it set off a wave of disbelief, jokes, and memes online.

Shock turns into humour

When screenshots of the sky-high fares began circulating, some people reacted with pure disbelief. “Oh my god, what is this kind of price?” one Facebook user exclaimed, capturing the shock that many people felt. Others quickly turned that disbelief into comedy: “For the above price, I can go to Europe lah!” another joked, comparing a Grab ride to the cost of a plane ticket.

Some even reimagined their careers. “My job is now a personal driver,” one user quipped, while another chimed in that with fares like these, they could “upgrade from Proton to Ferrari in a month.”

Another commenter noted that it’s “cheaper to take a helicopter,” making light of the situation. Instead of spiralling into frustration, the humour showed how Malaysians and Singaporeans often deal with odd situations: by turning them into moments of shared laughter.

The glitch goes viral

The sheer ridiculousness of the situation had many people questioning their eyes. “Is this real?” one netizen asked, echoing the sentiment of hundreds who thought their apps were broken. For a brief moment, screenshots of Grab’s “Europe-priced” fares dominated timelines, sparking memes about luxury chauffeurs and holiday packages hidden inside a Grab ride.

Still, there were those who kept things grounded. “It was a system glitch that lasted around 20 mins,” one commenter reminded everyone, noting that the issue was temporary. Grab has clarified the situation and assured riders that everything was back to normal.

What this means for everyday users

The incident highlighted just how much commuters rely on apps like Grab for daily life, and how even a short-lived hiccup can cause significant effects across two countries. This accident also served as a reminder to commuters to always double-check fares before confirming a ride.

For riders, the takeaway is simple: glitches happen, but they don’t last, and if anything, this episode proved that Malaysians and Singaporeans know how to find humour in the unexpected, even when their Grab fare briefly costs as much as a European holiday.

