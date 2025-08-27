// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore NewsLaw
2 min.Read

ICA foils cigarette smuggling bid at Woodlands, 350 cartons hidden in tyres

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: At first glance, the Malaysia-registered car looked like any other crossing into Singapore. But when Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands directed it for enhanced checks on Aug 22, what they found told a very different story.

Stuffed into secret compartments, including inside the tyres, were more than 350 cartons and 3,600 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The vehicle was seized on the spot, and the case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation, as stated on ICA’s Facebook post published yesterday (Aug 26).

For ICA, the bust was business as usual, but it also underscored the persistence of smugglers who continue to test Singapore’s borders with familiar tricks. In its statement, ICA reaffirmed its mission: “As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade & travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure.”

Furthermore, while the concealment method may have been elaborate, it was far from original. Smuggling items hidden in tyres is a tactic that has surfaced time and again over the years. This time, ICA officers’ vigilance meant the ruse was spotted before the contraband could make its way into Singapore.

Netizens weigh in

The case quickly caught attention online, with netizens mixing frustration, admiration, and a dose of humour. Some pointed out that such incidents were nothing new, noting: “Years ago there were already many similar cases and yet new case still going on and on.” Others pressed for tougher deterrence: “For such smugglers should add more punishment, then maybe it will have some effectiveness.”

But much of the response was filled with gratitude for the officers on duty. “Thank you so much to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority staff for your hard work in keeping Singapore safe. You’re the best,” one user wrote, while another cheekily added: “They clever to hide; We more clever to discover! Bravo to all ICA Officers.”

There was even speculation that the same groups might be behind repeated attempts. As one commenter put it: “Good job well done. The same trick must be the same mastermind.”

Always one step ahead

While smugglers may refine their methods, ICA’s interception at Woodlands shows how sharp-eyed checks continue to outwit even the most concealed stashes. And as the agency itself put it in its own dry play on words, it is already “tyred of these tricks,” but clearly far from letting its guard down.

As Singapore becomes more stringent with checking the goods that get inside the city’s borders, the ICA has also stepped up. Being guardians of the border, as the ICA put it, they remain steadfast in maintaining safety within Singapore, as evidenced by these operations.

