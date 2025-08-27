// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Jia Yi Tee - 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Two-hour wait just to board: Causeway commuters vent frustrations online

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: For Causeway commuters, patience is already part of the daily toolkit. But this week, some found their reserves pushed to the limit when queues to board buses stretched to nearly two hours, even before the journey across to Singapore began.

One weary traveller summed it up in a viral post: “After almost two hours, I finally got off the bus queue.” That simple sentence struck a chord with many, who know too well the slow shuffle forward, the endless glances at the time, and the quiet calculation of how much sleep, breakfast, or sanity has been lost along the way.

The comments say it all

The reactions poured in, a mixture of empathy, sarcasm and weary resignation. One blunt remark cut straight to the point: “Aren’t you late for work?” – a question that probably didn’t need asking, since lateness was a foregone conclusion.

Another commuter described the fleeting sense of relief when they finally managed to board: “I was waiting for hours and was happy when I got on. As soon as I arrived at SG customs, a lorry directly controlled the bus lane again.”

See also  ‘Najib remains China’s blue-eyed boy’: Malaysians call out World Chinese Economic Forum after Najib delivers keynote address

And if that wasn’t enough salt on the wound, another traveller captured the despair of false hope in a single line: “I just got on the bus, and now I’m stuck on the bridge because of a lorry.”

It was the kind of detail that stung because it was so familiar — a moment of progress suddenly undone by forces beyond one’s control.

Read related: ‘No bus at all’: Commuters endure long, miserable waits as public transport falls short

Humour as a coping mechanism

Yet, amid the complaints, a certain wry humour threaded through the responses. The comments section became less of a venting ground and more of a communal therapy space. Everyone knew the pain they were experiencing, but laughing about it together somehow made it lighter.

This mix of frustration and camaraderie has become part of the Causeway story; the long waits, the unpredictable snags, and the small victories of finally boarding a bus, only to find yourself stuck once more. To outsiders it may look like chaos; to regulars, it’s simply the rhythm of the commute.

See also  IMDB mastermind Jho Low was in constant touch with Najib's wife

And so, as netizens swapped tales of lorries blocking lanes and hours spent queuing, one truth stood out: the Causeway isn’t just a bridge between two countries. For those who cross it daily, it’s also a test of endurance, patience, and the ability to laugh at one’s own misfortune. It’s as if commuters are on a reality TV show titled Survivor: Causeway Edition.

Read also: ‘Queue-cutters are more violent than the queue’: Commuter’s joke about Causeway jam hits home

Hot this week

Sports

Football: Singapore’s centralised training team to join up before the September FIFA match period

SINGAPORE: Singapore men’s national interim head coach Gavin Lee...
Malaysia

Causeway crawl: Severe traffic congestion seen as checks for smuggled goods tightened

JOHOR BAHRU: Commuters bracing for the usual weekday jam...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

TOP Financial Group relocates headquarters to Singapore after securing MAS CMS licence

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Nasdaq-listed online brokerage firm TOP...

‘Many local graduates are jobless despite 81,100 vacancies because S’poreans just don’t like “non-glamorous” jobs — SG finance guru says

SINGAPORE: How can Singapore have over 81,100 job vacancies...

Singapore Telco shake-up: Mergers spark hope, but price war far from over

SINGAPORE: According to the latest Singapore Business Review report,...

835-bed student housing project in Perth marks Mapletree’s first foray into Australia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Mapletree Investments has made its first move...

Singapore Politics

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

© The Independent Singapore