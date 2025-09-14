Lane closure alert: Intermittent left lane closure on Jalan Tun Abdul Razak (city centre–bound) from Sept 18 to Oct 18

JOHOR BAHRU: Night owls and weekend travellers heading into Johor Bahru, take note: part of Jalan Tun Abdul Razak will be partially closed at night for a whole month, and it could slow you down.

From September 18 to October 18, 2025, the left lane of a 200-metre stretch (city centre–bound) will be intermittently closed daily from 10:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.. The closure is needed for ongoing RTS Link project works such as machine mobilisation, formwork installation, concreting, and launching operations.

Why Singaporeans should care

If you’ve ever crossed the Causeway late at night for supper, shopping, or to beat the daytime jam, this news is for you. Jalan Tun Abdul Razak is one of the main roads feeding traffic straight into JB Sentral and the city centre, which means anyone heading in during those hours could face slower traffic and longer waits.

It won’t just affect drivers. Cross-border buses from Singapore that enter via the Causeway may also be caught in the bottleneck, so those planning quick late-night runs to JB might want to budget extra time, especially on weekends when the city centre gets busier.

Looking ahead

The good news? These closures are part of the larger plan to deliver the Johor Bahru–Singapore RTS Link, a project that, when completed, promises a much smoother commute between the two cities. While it might feel like a hassle now, it’s one step towards easing the congestion that thousands of Causeway commuters deal with every single day.

All these are part of a larger project that will hopefully help alleviate travel issues that commuters constantly face. In short, it’s a short-term pain for a long-term gain.

