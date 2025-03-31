Trump’s nickers, in a twist with tariffs, pose existential threat to Malaysia, trade

A cursory look at the chart provided by the US Presidential office shows that Malaysia has a lower tariff than the rest of Southeast Asia, at 24%.

The tariffs that range from China’s 67% to Singapore’s 10%, with Vietnam hammered with 90%, have had a disastrous effect on investor confidence worldwide.

No futurists, economist or even the best soothsays could have predicted the apocalyptic disaster confronting world trade, which has flourished for five centuries, after US President Donald Trump slapped the world with ‘punitive’ tariffs for having the gall to have trade surpluses with the republic.

But 24% is a terrible blow to local Small and Medium Enterprises, which constitute some 80% of Malaysia’s industrial output.

It is not just very high but is punitive.

Bilateral trade with the US amounted to US54 billion last year, with a trade surplus in

Malaysia’s favour amounting to US25 million.

Maths gone wrong?

Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), expressed optimism in a statement on

Sunday, April 6, did not rule out negotiations with the Trump Administration on the

impending 24% tariffs.

Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said that there was “still room for negotiation, and we do not

know yet the full extent, timing, or magnitude of the tariff, nor the scope and which products will

be affected by the tariff.”

According to him, Malaysia’s inflation remained at between 2% and 3.5% and that BNM would

be closely monitoring the situation.

The tariffs came into effect on some countries with a 10% levy on April 5, with those with higher

rates kicking in on April 9.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hit out at the US, claiming that Trump had got his

“math wrong”.

According to Anwar, the Madani Administration had rejected the US assertion that Malaysia had

imposed a 47% tariff on US imports.

The prime minister said that the formula for calculating the tariffs was fundamentally flawed,

with the resultant 24% tariff.

Without elaborating on how Trump got it wrong, some economists say that US officials did a

simple division and multiplication based on its trade deficits with countries. They simply

divided the percentage of its deficits with other nations by two!

Hence, Malaysia’s 47% trade deficit resulted in 24%, which is about half of the 47 trade deficit.

If only economics was so simplistic!

Method in Trump’s Madness?

Trump, at heart, is a businessperson and authored the bestselling The Art of the Deal. Any

businessperson will tell you that the basis of negotiations is equitable and profitable outcomes

for both parties before a deal can be clinched.

The key word here is ‘both’. Trump knows that negotiating with regional trade blocs,

comprising many countries, acting as one, is in a much stronger position than individual

nations coming on a one-on-one mission.

And the scramble has started. According to reports, some 50 countries have reached out to the

US to renegotiate the Trump tariffs.

Germany and Taiwan have been reported to have made moves to ask the US to downsize or cut the

tariffs.

The European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, has said that the EU is ready

with countermeasures against Trump’s tariffs.

In an interview with US news broadcaster ABC, the US National Economic Council Director,

Kevin Hassett claimed that more than 50 nations have been in touch with the Administration

to begin new trade talks.

Perhaps that’s the big picture in Trump’s hasty madness to introduce punitive tariffs on both

friends and foes.

But Trump knows that countermeasures by blocs and individual countries can only

foreshadow an apocalyptic future when no trade is possible, resulting in chaos of biblical

proportions.

Apocalypse Now, World War 3?

Last week, stocks across Asia and the US lost about 10% as investors reeled in shock at the

unforeseen magnitude and depth of the tariffs.

This week, shockwaves from the US tariffs are expected to affect markets with the uncertainty

of the global tariffs sinking in and taking effect on Wednesday.

Many national leaders have taken on a less combative stand, with a few deciding to bring

down their own taxes on US imports and products.

Has business-friendly Trump got what he wants? Will Trump be able to force the Federal

Reserve, traditionally anti-administration, to lower interest rates, which will be good for the

US business fraternity?

The coming weeks will tell if Trump’s preposterous mathematics will result in a zero-sum game

for the world. And harken World War 3.